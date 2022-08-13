Team USA wins third straight at 2022 World Juniors, shutting out Austria 7-1 as Kaiser, Mazur score twice

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (Minnesota Duluth) and forward Carter Mazur (Denver) scored two goals apiece, as the U.S. improved to 3-0-0-0 in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship preliminary action with a 7-0 win over Austria at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.

Kaiser was named U.S. player of the game.

“We knew we had to get off to a good start today,” said Nate Leaman (Providence), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “Our schedule was different today, and it was important for us to adjust quickly. I’m happy with how the team started the first period and kept it rolling.”

Matthew Coronato (Harvard), Red Savage (Miami), and Sasha Pastujov (Guelph/OHL) also tallied for Team USA.

Starting U.S. goaltender Andrew Oke (Saginaw/OHL) stopped all 11 shots he faced in net through two periods, while Remington Keopple (Cornell / Des Moines/USHL) was credited with four saves for a combined shutout.

The U.S. outshot Austria, 56-15. Team USA was 1-2 on the powerplay, while Austria was 0-4 on the man advantage.

Next up for the United States is Sweden on Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT from Rogers Place. The game will also be shown live on NHL Network.