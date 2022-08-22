Michigan, Ohio State to play outdoor game at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium Feb. 18, 2023

Ohio State will welcome Michigan for an outdoor game, the Faceoff on the Lake, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

“Haslam Sports Group is dedicated to creating unique, memorable experiences for fans throughout the year, and we are excited to partner with the Ohio State University for Faceoff on the Lake, the first major outdoor hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium,” said Eric Clouse, HSG chief commercial officer, in a statement. “It will be an incredible environment for both fans and community programs alike who are passionate about this unparalleled college rivalry. We anticipate this to be a truly special atmosphere.”

The game will count as a Big Ten conference game as well.

“This is a great opportunity for our program,” added Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik. “We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.”

For the game, Ohio State season ticket holders will be sent information on a special pre-sale opportunity.

Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket members, along with Browns Waitlist members and select groups, will have early access to Faceoff on the Lake tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. Fans interested in more information can contact Browns membership services at [email protected] or 440-891-5050.