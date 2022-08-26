Former Buffalo State goalie Quigley hired as new assistant coach at Saint Michael’s

Saint Michael’s has announced the hire of Sarah Quigley as the women’s hockey team’s full-time assistant coach.

Quigley arrives after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the women’s hockey team at Anna Maria.

A former goalie, Quigley has worked with Massachusetts-based Stop It Goaltending since 2019 and been a USA Hockey Massachusetts District goalie development leader and festival evaluator.

She was the goalie coach at Canton High School for two seasons, helping the team register a .955 save percentage in 2016-17 and .946 mark in 2017-18.

Quigley was also a goaltending instructor with All Pro Hockey for those two seasons and was involved with the virtual intern coach program through USA Hockey in 2020.

As of 2022, she was USA Hockey Coaching Education Program Level 2 certified.

Quigley graduated from Buffalo State in 2016 with a degree in Exercise Science before earning her master’s degree from Concordia Chicago in applied exercise science: strength and conditioning in 2021. During her career in Buffalo, Quigley appeared in 19 contests, primarily in a reserve role, while helping the Bengals improve from a three-win team her sophomore year to an 18-8 squad by senior year. In her final season, she earned the Bengal Award for leadership within the Buffalo State women’s hockey program.

She was later selected in the 2016 CWHL Entry Draft by the Boston Blades.

Quigley, who qualified numerous times for ECAC All-Academic, SUNYAC All-Academic and SUNYAC Commissioner’s List accolades at Buffalo State, was member of Concordia Chicago’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

While at Anna Maria, she was also a women’s lacrosse assistant coach for two seasons.