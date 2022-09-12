Bentley names St. Lawrence assistant Murphy associate head coach, Tufts assistant Gentzler director of hockey operations

Ben Murphy has returned to the Bentley coaching staff as associate head coach, while Gudge Gentzler has been hired for the new director of hockey operations position.

Murphy was previously an assistant coach at Bentley from the 2009 to 2019. He was an assistant coach at St. Lawrence for the last three seasons.

Murphy played at Maine and helped the Black Bears to two NCAA championship game appearances.

Gentzler joins Bentley’s staff from Tufts, where he was an assistant coach for the last four seasons. He is a 2015 graduate of Colgate, where he played 110 games as a forward during a four-year career with the Raiders.

He played professionally with the SPHL’s Macon Mayhem from 2015 to 2018. He scored a total of 120 points in 151 games over the course of three seasons with the team.