Minnesota gets No. 1 spot in ’22-23 Big Ten Hockey coaches poll; conference also names pair of preseason all-conference teams

Minnesota’s Matthew Knies should be a top player in the Big Ten for the 2022-23 season (photo: Bjorn Franke).

The Big Ten on Wednesday announced its preseason coaches poll as well as two preseason all-Big Ten teams.

Coaches also picked the preseason teams.

2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Minnesota
2. Notre Dame
3. Michigan
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Penn State
7. Michigan State

2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Hockey Teams

FIRST TEAM
Mackie Samoskevich, F, MICH
MATTHEW KNIES, F, MINN
Landon Slaggert, F, ND
LUKE HUGHES, D, MICH
Brock Faber, D, MINN
Erik Portillo, G, MICH

SECOND TEAM
Adam Fantilli, F, MICH
Logan Cooley, F, MINN
Kevin Wall, F, PSU
Jackson LaCombe, D, MINN
Mason Lohrei, D, OSU
Jakub Dobeš, G, OSU

HONORABLE MENTION
Nick Leivermann, D, ND
Connor MacEachern, F, PSU
Corson Ceulemans, D, WIS
Matt De St. Phalle, F, WIS

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

