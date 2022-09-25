Western Michigan announces new contract for head coach Ferschweiler through 2025-26 season

Western Michigan has announced a new contract for hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler.

Ferschweiler’s new contract runs through the 2025-26 season.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to guide the Bronco hockey program forward,” said Ferschweiler in a statement. “I would like to thank AD Dan Bartholomae for his trust in me and my staff and the incredible support he has shown the hockey program. Being entrusted to lead this program is a huge honor and responsibility. My staff and our players look forward to building on the many program firsts that we accomplished last season. Will we continue to raise the bar for Bronco hockey and pursue excellence in the classroom and on the ice.”

In his first season at the helm in 2021-22, Ferschweiler coached the Broncos to unprecedented heights. WMU made the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Finals for the first time in program history, secured a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history, and oversaw the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament win.

“It is no coincidence that Coach Ferschweiler experienced unprecedented success in his first year as our head coach,” said Bartholomae. “He is the epitome of a Bronco – an alumnus with grit and determination that cares deeply about the experience of the student-athletes he coaches. His team not only achieved history on the ice, but in the classroom as well with a record 27 NCHC All-Academic team members. We know we are primed for more historical performances with Fersch on our bench and appreciate the continuity in leadership that this affords our hockey program.”