Merrimack men’s hockey assistant coach, former New Hampshire captain Ciocco passes away at 38

Merrimack announced Tuesday the death of men’s hockey assistant coach Josh Ciocco.

He was 38.

No details were immediately known, but a statement was released from the school.

The Merrimack community and men’s hockey program are deeply saddened by the passing of assistant coach, Josh Ciocco.

Josh was entering his fifth season with the Warriors and was tireless in recruiting talented and dedicated student-athletes to Merrimack, and equally passionate in his commitment to coaching them to reach their greatest potential.

Prior to arriving at Merrimack, Josh served as an assistant coach at Brown University and the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Josh earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2007 from the University of New Hampshire where he was a four-year member of the hockey program, captaining the Wildcats in his senior season. He returned to UNH in 2010 to earn his MBA after competing for two seasons in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers and Fresno Falcons.

Our prayers and deepest condolences are extended to Josh’s parents, brothers and all members of the Merrimack men’s hockey team and coaching staff.

Christopher E. Hopey, Ph.D.

President

Jeffrey A. Doggett, Ed.D.

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Jeremy L. Gibson

Director of Athletics