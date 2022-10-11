Canton names former Adrian women’s assistant Grant new head coach for Roos’ women’s hockey team

Former NCAA Division I standout Kalie Grant has been named the next head coach of the Canton women’s hockey program.

Grant joins Canton after two seasons as an assistant coach at Adrian. She becomes just the third women’s hockey coach in Canton history, taking over for Dave LaBaff, who coached the Canton women’s hockey team for the past eight seasons before moving on to Wilkes.

Prior to her two seasons with the Bulldogs, she was a four-year player and captain for St. Lawrence.

“Kalie quickly rose to the top of a highly competitive pool of candidates,” said Canton director of athletics Randy Sieminski in a statement. “Her experiences in both D-I and D-III as well as her familiarity with the area will serve her well as our new head coach. She is a successful recruiter with numerous contacts throughout women’s hockey.”

While at Adrian, Grant assisted with developing practice plans, analyzing game film, creating game strategies, instructing on-ice skills, recruiting, scheduling and travel among other duties.

Grant appeared in 138 games, scoring 13 goals and racking up 31 assists, during her time with the Saints. She served as alternate captain her junior season, captain her senior season, and made the Dean’s List every year.

“I would like to thank President Szafran, Randy Sieminski, and the rest of the search committee for trusting me to be the next head women’s hockey coach at SUNY Canton,” Grant said. “I am thrilled to be returning to my roots in the North Country and look forward to continuing my coaching career at SUNY Canton. I am excited to meet the players as we look to continue the program’s success and contend for NEWHL championships.”

Grant graduated from St. Lawrence with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Business in the Liberal Arts with a minor in Sports Studies and Exercise Science. During here time in college, she spent three years on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and volunteered with Special Olympics in 2019. Grant also recently graduated with a Master’s degree in Sport Management from Adrian.