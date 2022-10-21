USCHO Edge hosts Jim Connelly, Dan Rubin, and Ed Trefzger analyze five games among top 20 D-I college hockey teams, looking at money lines and over/under as well as giving an in-depth look at the matchups. We also discuss how much of a home ice advantage there is and whether distractions at home help the visiting team.

This week’s games:

• No. 14 Connecticut at No. 9 Boston University

• No. 7 North Dakota at No. 1 Minnesota

• No. 17 Western Michigan at No. 13 Notre Dame

• No. 11 Providence at No. 4 Denver

• No. 2 Minnesota State at No. 8 St. Cloud State

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.