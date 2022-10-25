College hockey traveler completes lifelong mission of seeing men’s games at every NCAA D-I rink

By Joe Connor, “Mr. Sports Travel”

If someone would have told me when I moved to San Diego at 24 years of age in 1996 that one day when I was in my 50th year on this planet, I would finish enjoying a game at every NCAA Division I men’s hockey venue, I would have replied, “You’re nuts!”

Sure, I grew up in West Hartford, Conn., where my late father, an Air Force veteran, was a season-ticket holder for the WHA New England Whalers and later the NHL Hartford Whalers. My Dad was my hero. He introduced me to hockey, coached myself and other local kids in the towns’ youth program, and I played at Kingswood-Oxford in the New England prep leagues, so the game has always been in my blood.

Yet when I moved to America’s Finest City in 1996, the closest D-I men’s college hockey program was in Colorado Springs. Today, it’s Tempe, Ariz. The future? Keep venturing west, my college hockey friends!

CALLED TO TRAVEL

So how did I do it? It started with a life-changing event. My father passed away in my late 20s – I realized then how short life can be. This experience shaped my whole life trajectory. I was inspired by my father and our road trips across New England from youth hockey to seeing the pros, including to the Springfield (Mass.) Civic Center to watch the Whalers before the Hartford Civic Center re-opened in Jan. 1980 following a roof collapse. The 1979-80 season was the city’s first in the NHL – and my first playing hockey.

My initial sports travels started small – but just kept getting bigger and bigger. As a self-employed Career Coach with no children and who has never married, I’ve put most of my income in rental properties which is how I 100 percent self-fund my trips. I’ve sports traveled to nearly 40 countries across six continents, enjoying more than 55 different sports.

Over the past 20 years, I’ve enjoyed at least one contest at every NHL arena; 56 North American minor league games outside San Diego (home of the AHL Gulls); and 74 junior league games, of which 49 have been in Canada across three provinces and the rest in the U.S. (nine in the NAHL and a home game at every club in the 16-team USHL), plus I’ve attended dozens of youth or high school/prep games, from New England to Alaska.

I’ve also attended a game at every NFL, NBA, and MLB home – and every NCAA D-I basketball venue (both the men and the women, of which there are more than 350). In November 2022, I’ll finish seeing a home game at my last NCAA D-I Football Championship Series school – there are 131 of those! They don’t call Mr. Sports Travel for nothing!

COLLEGE HOCKEY TRAVELS

Beginning in 2018, across the lower 48 states, I’ve driven my car to sporting events that is “wrapped” in the American flag, raising awareness of OperationFirstResponse.org, a four-star rated charity that helps veterans, service members, first responders, and their families. To mark turning 50 this year, I’ve enjoyed a sporting event in each of the 50 United States, plus the District of Columbia and even British Columbia!

I began chronicling my journeys for USCHO starting in 2013 when I could see the finish line in the distance with the goal of enjoying a game at every D-I men’s venue before I turned 50. The COVID year of 2020 pushed me off a year, yet it’s been the journey of a lifetime.

The 2022-23 D-I men’s college hockey season has 62 teams, dispersed across five time zones and 20 states, from Vacationland in Maine to the Last Frontier in Alaska. That’s a unique distinction that no other college sport can claim, including football, basketball, and soccer!

Even though I grew up in New England, I was so busy suiting up as an amateur I never attended a single college hockey game! I didn’t enjoy my first men’s game in the flesh until Halloween 2004 at Walter Brown Arena when Boston University beat Maine, 2-1 (my last visit to BU was against Boston College at Agganis Arena). I was in Beantown in ‘04 to enjoy the Red Sox Parade following their first World Series victory since 1918. And on Oct. 2, 2022, at Alaska-Anchorage, I enjoyed a game at No. 62 when Western Michigan beat the Seawolves, 4-1 (Note: I enjoyed men’s games at then non-Division I Lindenwood and Stonehill in previous seasons).

All told, since that Halloween Day in 2004, the sports travel breakdown by the numbers:

Men’s NCAA D-I College Hockey Games Attended: 89 (home games at all 62 teams)

Women’s NCAA D-I College Hockey Home Games Attended: 7 (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Minnesota State, BU, St. Lawrence, Franklin Pierce, and Post)

Non-D-I U.S. College Hockey Games Attended (both men and women, including club): 17

With conference play upon us, below are my “Sweet 16” favorite DI men’s college hockey game day experiences, broken down by four regional brackets to mirror the current post-season format. Also included is a homage to Maxwell Smart’s favorite phrase “missed it by that much!” – to a fifth team in each bracket – plus, my favorite rinks and rivalries by region. Of course, this is all subjective: personally, I prefer a smaller, intimate atmosphere and could care less about amenities and suites. So whatever flights your game day fancy, enjoy!

RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRACKET – THE BEASTS OF THE GREATER NORTHEAST BRACKET!

For this bracket, the northeast encompasses both the New England and Mid-Atlantic states.

5. Missed it by that much – Quinnipiac (ECAC): As noted in a long-ago USCHO.com column, there’s not a bad seat in the house here and the student section is amped.

4. Maine (Hockey East): My favorite “Cawlidge Hawkey” experience across the six New England states. Bias meter: I attended the late Shawn Walsh’s week-long camp here when I was 13 years old and stayed in the dorms. It was the first time I was ever away from home by myself. I remember my late cousin Pete walking me to the gate back in the pre-911 airline days when non-passengers could do such a thing and then exclaiming as I prepared to board, “Now, go kick ass!” Since been back to Orono for hockey twice. It never gets old. The student section balcony overhangs the ice like vultures, like impending danger. Maine’s recent on-ice performance may not be like in Walsh’s days but it’s still an awesome game day experience.

3. Clarkson (ECAC): I love this place. Setup very much like Denver, but on a smaller scale, with one main concourse that runs down to the glass. The only game I’ve enjoyed here – the atmosphere was off the charts – and the student section and band certified awesome. Just down the road from Potsdam is St. Lawrence in Canton – cooler building but not remotely the same vibe as Clarkson, except when Clarkson pays a visit! My first St. Lawrence game they hosted the Golden Knights! Also enjoyed the rivalry in Lake Placid.

2. Penn State (Big 10): Bias meter: one of my dear friends from college lives nearby so I’ve been to Happy Valley more times than I can count at this point, from hockey to football to hoops, baseball, and volleyball. Phenomenal atmosphere and good luck finding a ticket sometimes. Welcome to Hockey Valley, my friends! You won’t be disappointed.

1. Cornell (ECAC): As I’ve said to my puck friends for years, welcome to the Fenway “Pahk” of “Cawlidge Hawkey” – where if you like your space, this ain’t your place! But if you’re like me and cherish a packed house inside historic cracker box confines, you’re in for a real treat when you visit The Big Red. Get cozy my friends, starting from the low roof to the cramped aisles. Limited standing room. Seats packed together. Student section: stellar. Band: rock on. And even better: Ithaca is one of the prettiest and happening college towns in North America. You’ll love it here.

Favorite northeast rivalries: Maine-New Hampshire; Clarkson-St. Lawrence; Boston College-Boston University; and speaking of Beantown, play the Beanpot at Matthews!

More favorite northeast rinks and experiences: They don’t make old-style barns and cracker boxes anymore that thankfully still exist today at cozy Cornell, St. Lawrence, and Union. Ditto great barn-style cribs at Vermont, Dartmouth, and Northeastern. Enjoyed cowbells ringing my ears at Union and packed houses at Dartmouth and Vermont. And I still love Princeton’s Hobey Baker and Ingalls Rink at Yale, the latter where I played high school puck as an opponent. No region in college hockey has more old school and distinct venues than this bracket!

RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRACKET – THE GOATS OF THE GREAT LAKES BRACKET!

For this bracket, the great lakes include teams from Ohio west to Wisconsin.

5. Missed it by that much – Michigan Tech (CCHA): Friends have asked me: how are you going to do this bracket? Man, this was my toughest because Ferris State is a blast – and long live the Lawson Lunatics at Western Michigan. But I just absolutely loved my visit to the home of the Huskies – the community at large, the venue, the creativity, and outfits of the band – everything. You haven’t experienced college hockey until you visit the upper peninsula. And if you’re a real fan of old school barns like me, when you make the UP pilgrimage, visit the historic rinks in Houghton, Marquette, and Calumet – they don’t make wonders like this anymore, kids.

4. Michigan State (Big 10): Always had a ton of fun at Munn. Been here twice (pre and post renovation). The school did a great job updating the place without taking away the intimacy. Also been to see Sparty for multiple football and hoops games, plus baseball and volleyball (old hoops venue where Magic Johnson played).

3. Notre Dame (Big 10): Bias meter: I was raised Catholic and long been a Notre Dame fan. I wasn’t smart enough to be admitted – but, hey, look at me now! My first visit for hockey was at The Joyce Center where during an intermission there was a delay announced due to a tornado warning – to this day thankfully my only such experience! My most recent visit was to the new arena – an absolute marvel. I’ve also been to UND multiple times for football and hoops contests, plus baseball.

2. Michigan (Big 10): Arena-specifically, this is one of my favorite barns in college hockey and clearly my all-time favorite by far across the Great Lakes. Opening in 1923, there’s simply nothing like it in this part of the country. Two visits for hockey here, most recently when the Irish kicked the snot out of the Wolverines. The poor student section. My heart went out to them – actually, it didn’t. However, there’s no denying I prefer Yost’s history (which is not a knock on the Irish arena). Yost is just special.

1.Wisconsin (Big 10): Having also enjoyed a game at every D-I football and basketball venue (they don’t call me Mr. Sports Travel for nothing!), Madison is simply the best college sports town in the fruited plain (and frankly, there is not a close second. Sorry to disappoint you Ann Arbor, State College, Boston, East Lansing, South Bend, Columbus, Lincoln, Minneapolis, and Austin). Enjoyed multiple puck games here over the years – as well as a women’s tilt (easily the No. 1 game day experience on the women’s side). The Crease Creatures student section is game day ready. To quote the late Badger Bob Johnson –“it’s a great day for hockey.” And to quote Mr. Sports Travel – “that would be always in Madison!”

Favorite great lakes rivalries: Northern Michigan-Michigan Tech; Michigan-Michigan State; Wisconsin-Minnesota.

More favorite Great Lakes rinks and experiences: There’s only Yost. After that, I like the unique, old-school feel of Lake Superior State and Ferris State. Separately, modern, beautiful and with not a bad seat in the house? That’s Miami-Ohio – also been there twice.

LEFT SIDE OF THE BRACKET – THE STATE OF HOCKEY BRACKET!

Yes, Minnesota – the state – gets it own bracket. Because it really is the State of Hockey. In addition to the college pucks, I’ve enjoyed multiple Wild games; the junior showcase in Blaine; high school games in Duluth, Edina, Richfield, Hibbing, and Virginia in the Iron Range; and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth.

5. Missed it by that much – Bemidji State (CCHA): The coldest day in my 50 years on this planet was the day I enjoyed my only game here. Holy Schnikes, minus nine degrees – but had a great time and, hey, I obviously survived (even if I nearly froze my left testicle off – and my right). Cool venue, and pretty campus and town, too.

4. Minnesota State (CCHA): Located downtown, I don’t care for the arena itself even though it’s a short distance from campus, but the fans more than make up for it. Mankato is simply a stellar hockey town. When you visit, swing by All Seasons Arena. Built in the early 1970s, enjoyed a women’s game here years ago. The rink has a cool old school feel to it.

3. St. Cloud State (NCHC): The athletic centerpiece on campus, the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center is one sweet game day experience! My only visit here the place was hopping from puck drop. The student section poured it on – and the place was packed to the gills.

2. Minnesota Duluth (NCHC): Hometown of one of my favorite singers, Bob Dylan, “you don’t need a weatherman to tell which way the wind blows,” this quintessential hockey town on Lake Superior is a two-hour plus drive from Minneapolis, boasting three of my favorite rinks in its city limits alone, one of which is Amsoil Arena, home of the Bulldogs. Not a bad seat in the joint and love the second deck. Solid atmosphere here. Also enjoyed the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena and Duluth Heritage Sports Center, which tells the story of the city’s rich hockey history with outstanding murals all over the place.

1.Minnesota (Big 10): You can sense and feel something different and special – even before you enter the building. The “M” flag sails atop the arena. Enter the front lobby – history. Climb the steps – you see the ice below and more history oozes. Banners don the rafters over what feels like every inch of the roof – and with good reason, given the programs’ rich history. Been here twice and can’t wait to return. Also enjoyed a women’s game at their separate rink, plus Gophers football, hoops, baseball, and volleyball.

Favorite State of Minnesota rivalries: North Dakota-Minnesota and Wisconsin-Minnesota are great. In state, Minnesota versus St. Cloud in St. Cloud and Minnesota against Minnesota Duluth in Duluth.

More favorite northeast rinks and experiences: Mariucci Arena, Minnesota. On the high school side, Hibbing Memorial is a classic (the NHL Blackhawks held training camp here in the 1930s!).

LEFT SIDE OF THE BRACKET – THE GO WEST BRACKET!

For this bracket, the west encompasses teams from the I-29 corridor west to The Last Frontier.

5. Missed it by that much – Arizona State (Independent): Kudos to the Sun Devils administration for their audacity when they decided to take the D-I plunge. They had a vision – and despite countless doubters – today it’s amazing. When I think about what makes America great – to be bold, fearless, and to maximize ones’ potential – in the college hockey world, this is Exhibit A. Super excited to see when Augustana launches next season. The only question now is, who’s next to be bold? Tennessee State? Liberty? UNLV? God Bless America.

4. Omaha (NCHC): I wish I could have caught a game at Civic Auditorium – heard it was a stellar game day experience. My first visit for hockey here came after the Mavericks moved to the larger downtown venue and current home of Creighton basketball. My last visit was to its third home, on-campus Baxter Arena in 2018. Had a splendid time.

3. Colorado College (NCHC): After years playing at off-campus at utterly sterile “World Arena” (as if!), Tigers brass got smart and built an outstanding, easy-to-access on campus venue. This is among the steepest seating bowl of a new arena built in the last 25 years I’ve experienced – which is saying a lot because I’ve literally been everywhere. Pluses? Not a bad seat in the joint. Minuses? Good luck finding a ticket – and watch your footing as you’re carrying that hot dog and beverage, walking gingerly down the aisle back to your seat. Like most new arenas these days, the highest-level seats are suites – but the best atmosphere is on the main concourse where it’s also standing room only. Stay comfy, my friends.

2. Denver (NCHC): If you’ve never been to a Pioneers game, memo: arrive early. Located off frequently congested I-25, south of downtown, the traffic and high-density campus require time and patience. But it’s worth it. While Colorado College’s new digs are the latest, greatest, UD’s venue is old school charmingly simplistic – and just a tad greater vibe (my subjective preference). Essentially one seating bowl runs from the only main concourse right down to the glass. Never forgotten my first game here against North Dakota. Electric.

1.North Dakota (NCHC): Enjoyed two games at Ralph Engelstad Arena. First game here, 2008. Hour or two before puck drop. Absolutely freezing out. Nastiest wind – and blowing snow. The line to get into the building? Longer than hell but well worth the warm wait: Welcome to College Hockey Heaven, its most exquisite grand cathedral. From the fan support and atmosphere to its grand marble floor entrance and the intimate seating bowl, there’s simply no better place to enjoy the game, period. Frankly, there is not a close second.

Favorite west bracket rivalries: North Dakota-Denver; North Dakota-Minnesota; Denver-Colorado College; Governors’ Cup: Alaska-Anchorage against Alaska, the latter of which is based in Fairbanks.

More favorite West bracket rinks and experiences: Like Mr. Sports Travel, there is only one GOAT – aka, there is only one Ralph!

Separately, journeying to Alaska to see No. 61 and No. 62 was a blast. Alaska-Anchorage has packed them in since re-launching the program after a brief hiatus. Some 360 miles north is the founding campus in the state university system and the northwestern most DI men’s program with also the coolest nickname – the Alaska Nanooks, the Inuit term for polar bears. Half the fun is just getting to Fairbanks – and bring your cowbell! Although it opened in 1990, the Nanooks home feels much older – in a good way to me! I like the upper deck and the history reflected here, with banners adorning one end of the rink while the entryway and halls are lined with black and white photos and old jerseys from yesteryear.

AWARDS TIME!

MR. SPORTS TRAVELS’ GAME DAY ATMOSPHERE FINAL FOUR: Cornell (East Bracket); Wisconsin (Great Lakes Bracket); Minnesota (State of Hockey Bracket); North Dakota (West Bracket).

MR. SPORTS TRAVELS’ GAME DAY ATMOSPHERE NATIONAL CHAMPION: North Dakota!

As the Greatest of All-Time (G.O.A.T.) Sports Traveler, I hereby bestow the “NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Best Game Day Atmosphere Trophy to North Dakota! Because this special place is in a league of its own!”

To learn more about Joe Connor, also known as Mr. Sports Travel, visit the college hockey page on his website and click on links to some of his previous columns on USCHO.com:

