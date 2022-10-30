Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 27-29

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 24 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 27-29.

No. 1 Minnesota (5-3-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota 4 at No. 11 Ohio State 6

10/29/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota 4 at No. 11 Ohio State 2

No. 2 St. Cloud State (7-1-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 1 at RV Bemidji State 3

10/29/2022 – RV Bemidji State 1 at No. 2 St. Cloud State 4

No. 3 Denver (6-2-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 3 Denver 4 at RV Miami 0

10/29/2022 – No. 3 Denver 4 at RV Miami 2

No. 4 Michigan (7-1-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 17 Western Michigan 4 at No. 4 Michigan 5

10/29/2022 – No. 4 Michigan 6 at No. 17 Western Michigan 5 (OT)

No. 5 Massachusetts (5-1-1)

10/28/2022 – RV Merrimack 2 at No. 5 Massachusetts 3 (OT)

10/29/2022 – No. 5 Massachusetts 1 at RV Merrimack 2 (OT)

No. 6 North Dakota (3-3-1)

10/29/2022 – RV Arizona State 3 vs No. 6 North Dakota 2 (U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Las Vegas)

No. 7 Quinnipiac (3-1-2)

Did not play.

No. 8 Minnesota State (5-3-0)

10/28/2022 – Bowling Green 2 at No. 8 Minnesota State 3 (OT)

10/29/2022 – Bowling Green 2 at No. 8 Minnesota State 4

No. 9 Boston University (4-3-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 9 Boston University 1 at No. 18 UMass Lowell 2

10/29/2022 – No. 18 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 9 Boston University 2 (OT)

No. 10 Connecticut (7-1-1)

10/27/2022 – RV Boston College 1 at No. 10 Connecticut 5

No. 11 Ohio State (7-2-1)

10/28/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota 4 at No. 11 Ohio State 6

10/29/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota 4 at No. 11 Ohio State 2

No. 12 Notre Dame (4-2-2)

10/28/2022 – RV Michigan State 0 at No. 12 Notre Dame 5

10/29/2022 – RV Michigan State 1 at No. 12 Notre Dame 1 (OT)

No. 13 Providence (4-2-1)

10/28/2022 – No. 13 Providence 2 at New Hampshire 2 (OT)

10/29/2022 – New Hampshire 1 at No. 13 Providence 3

No. 14 Harvard (2-0-0)

10/28/2022 – Dartmouth 2 at No. 14 Harvard 5

10/29/2022 – Princeton 2 at No. 14 Harvard 4

No. 15 Northeastern (4-2-2)

10/28/2022 – No. 15 Northeastern 2 at Maine 2 (OT)

10/29/2022 – No. 15 Northeastern 4 at Maine 1

No. 16 Penn State (8-0-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 16 Penn State 2 at RV Wisconsin 1

10/29/2022 – No. 16 Penn State 4 at RV Wisconsin 0

No. 17 Western Michigan (5-4-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 17 Western Michigan 4 at No. 4 Michigan 5

10/29/2022 – No. 4 Michigan 6 at No. 17 Western Michigan 5 (OT)

No. 18 UMass Lowell (5-3-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 9 Boston University 1 at No. 18 UMass Lowell 2

10/29/2022 – No. 18 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 9 Boston University 2 (OT)

No. 19 Minnesota Duluth (4-4-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 20 Cornell 2 at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 3

10/29/2022 – No. 20 Cornell 2 at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 4

No. 20 Cornell (0-2-0)

10/28/2022 – No. 20 Cornell 2 at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 3

10/29/2022 – No. 20 Cornell 2 at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 4

RV = Received votes