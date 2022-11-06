Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 4-5

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 31 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 4-5.
No. 1 Michigan (8-2-0)
11/04/2022 – No. 1 Michigan 0 at No. 13 Penn State 3
11/05/2022 – No. 1 Michigan 4 at No. 13 Penn State 3 (OT)
No. 2 Denver (7-3-0)
11/04/2022 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 2 Denver 3 (OT)
11/05/2022 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 2 Denver 3
No. 3 Minnesota (7-3-0)
11/04/2022 – No. 12 Notre Dame 1 at No. 3 Minnesota 4
11/05/2022 – No. 12 Notre Dame 0 at No. 3 Minnesota 3
No. 4 St. Cloud State (8-2-0)
11/04/2022 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 2 Denver 3 (OT)
11/05/2022 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 2 at No. 2 Denver 3
No. 5 Massachusetts (5-3-1)
11/04/2022 – No. 5 Massachusetts 4 at No. 14 Providence 7
11/05/2022 – No. 14 Providence 4 at No. 5 Massachusetts 3 (OT)
No. 6 Minnesota State (7-3-0)
11/04/2022 – No. 6 Minnesota State 10 at St. Thomas 2
11/05/2022 – St. Thomas 3 at No. 6 Minnesota State 4
No. 7 Quinnipiac (5-1-2)
11/04/2022 – Colgate 2 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 3
11/05/2022 – RV Cornell 0 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 2
No. 8 Connecticut (9-1-1)
11/04/2022 – Maine 2 at No. 8 Connecticut 3 (OT)
11/05/2022 – Maine 2 at No. 8 Connecticut 3
No. 9 Ohio State (7-2-1)
Did not play.
No. 10 North Dakota (4-3-2)
11/04/2022 – No. 10 North Dakota 4 at Omaha 1
11/05/2022 – No. 10 North Dakota 3 at Omaha 3 (OT)
No. 11 Boston University (4-3-0)
Did not play.
No. 12 Notre Dame (4-4-1)
11/04/2022 – No. 12 Notre Dame 1 at No. 3 Minnesota 4
11/05/2022 – No. 12 Notre Dame 0 at No. 3 Minnesota 3
No. 13 Penn State (9-1-0)
11/04/2022 – No. 1 Michigan 0 at No. 13 Penn State 3
11/05/2022 – No. 1 Michigan 4 at No. 13 Penn State 3 (OT)
No. 14 Providence (6-2-1)
11/04/2022 – No. 5 Massachusetts 4 at No. 14 Providence 7
11/05/2022 – No. 14 Providence 4 at No. 5 Massachusetts 3 (OT)
No. 15 Harvard (4-0-0)
11/04/2022 – RV Brown 2 at No. 15 Harvard 5
11/05/2022 – Yale 0 at No. 15 Harvard 4
No. 16 Northeastern (6-2-2)
11/04/2022 – New Hampshire 2 at No. 16 Northeastern 6
11/05/2022 – No. 16 Northeastern 3 at New Hampshire 0
No. 17 UMass Lowell (7-3-0)
11/04/2022 – Vermont 0 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 4
11/05/2022 – Vermont 0 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 2
No. 18 Western Michigan (7-4-0)
11/04/2022 – Miami 1 at No. 18 Western Michigan 7
11/05/2022 – Miami 2 at No. 18 Western Michigan 5
No. 19 Minnesota Duluth (5-5-0)
11/04/2022 – No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 0 at Colorado College 5
11/05/2022 – No. 19 Minnesota Duluth 3 at Colorado College 1
No. 20 Bemidji State (4-2-2)
11/04/2022 – Ferris State 2 at No. 20 Bemidji State 2 (OT)
11/05/2022 – Ferris State 1 at No. 20 Bemidji State 2 (OT)
RV = Received votes