Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at the games of the past weekend and the news of the week in this D-I college hockey podcast.

This podcast is sponsored by DCU – Digital Federal Credit Union – at dcu.org

Topics include:

• Penn State/Michigan series lived up to expectations

• Where does UConn fit into the national argument after a two-game sweep of Maine

• Minnesota sweeps Notre Dame to improve to 7-3-0

• How do we understand PairWise at this point in the season

• Providence sweeps UMass

• Harvard beats both Princeton and Yale this weekend to improve to 4-0-0

• Merrimack sweeps Boston College

• UMass Lowell shuts out Vermont

• RIT sweeps AIC on the road

• A milestone for Cornell’s Mike Schafer

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our college hockey podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, a 2022 inductee of the RIT Sports Hall of Fame, and has been involved with RIT broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception in 1982. He is co-owner and COO of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.