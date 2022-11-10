D-III East Hockey Game Picks – November 10, 2022

Well, it is week three of the season and while some early power teams have emerged, last week’s results and my picks clearly showed that every game is up for grabs. I finished last week with a sub-par performance going 4-6-0 (.400) which puts the season total at 10-10-2 (.500). That rate is coin flip territory so no time like the present to get a bit better with my prognostications. Here are the picks with a strong hope I can get a Thursday slate right for the first time this season:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Fitchburg State v. Salem State

The Falcons fell to Plymouth State to open MASCAC play and were done in by the penalty kill unit. Sure, there has been some attention to that in practice from Coach Fuller and results against a tough Vikings squad is a win on the road – Fitchburg State, 5-3

Plymouth State v. Westfield State

The Panthers are still searching for their game but seem to be very focused in conference play. Valtteri Valtonen in goal for the Owls will not make things easy for the visiting Panthers who eke it out with help from an empty-net goal – PSU, 3-1

Friday, November 11, 2022

(9) Oswego v. Cortland

The Lakers are off to a great start in SUNYAC play and Cal Schell has been solid in goal to support a deep roster that challenges and pressures all over the ice. Cortland looking to rebound after a tough outing against Plattsburgh, but Oswego will score late to take the win – Oswego, 3-2

(7) University of New England v. Curry

The Ice House has proven to be a tough place to play against Curry and the Nor’easters will need to battle the full sixty minutes and find a way to be Reid Cooper. This is a great weekend matchup with the visitors stealing a big road win – UNE, 2-1

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Skidmore v. (10) Norwich

Norwich and Clark Kerner have found ways to win some very close games already this season but now travel to face a Skidmore team coming off a big win against Geneseo. The points mean a lot and the Thoroughbreds show they are among the contenders in the NEHC – Skidmore, 3-2

Manhattanville v. Wilkes

The Colonels have struggled a bit out of the gate but will look to get things trending more positively against the Valiants. Phil Erickson will lead the offense that gets it done in the third period – Wilkes, 5-3

(3) Geneseo v. Plattsburgh

The Cardinals are flying high and face a Knights team looking to rebuild momentum in conference play. I think this one is a close contest, but it is very hard to pick against a Geneseo squad playing at home in front of their wildly supportive fans – Geneseo, 3-1

Chatham v. (5) Utica

It took a couple of overtime goals last week for the Pioneers to even their record and start the UCHC campaign on a winning note. No overtime required this week as Utica starts fast at home and finishes strong against a tough Cougar team – Utica, 5-2

Canton v. Rivier

The Raiders broke into the win column last week but face a solid Kangaroo group that can play fast and physically with anyone. Special teams are the difference in this one with the visitors earning the win – Canton, 4-1

Assumption v. St. Anselm

The two teams are expected to be in the hunt for the NE-10 title and both have already exhibited some scoring depth. Michael Zampanti is off to a good start for the Greyhounds, but Andrew Andary is the difference in a Hawks win – St. Anselm, 5-4

Yet another great slate of games with opportunities for leaps in the standings or the polls with good results on the ice. Looking for more consistent play as teams find their game and showcase the reasons they should be in the mix for conference bragging rights – “Drop the Puck!”