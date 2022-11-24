D-III East Hockey Game Picks – November 24, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving!

The Thanksgiving Holiday weekend always brings great tournament action and some intriguing non-conference matchups to delight the D-III hockey fan in all of us. Hardware is on the line so look for teams to put it all on the line to claim tournament glory and bragging rights. Last week my picks were solid again as I finished at 10-2-0 (.833) which brings the season total to 28-13-3 (.670). It has already been a most entertaining first half of the season and this weekend should only build on the great hockey being played thus far. Here are some of the first-round tournament picks along with some key non-conference games this weekend:

Friday, November 25, 2022

Terry Moran Invitational Tournament

Franklin Pierce v. Castleton

The host Spartans are never hospitable and especially not in their own tournament. Franklin Pierce and Conor Foley have other ideas, but the home team finds a way in overtime to advance to the title game – Castleton, 3-2

St. Anselm v. Buffalo State

The Hawks will challenge the Bengals everywhere and this should be a very entertaining hockey game with special teams being of critical importance. Emil Normann might be just one save better than Nick Howard with some bonus hockey needed to decide who advances – Buffalo State, 4-3

FirstLight Great Northern Shootout

(12) Aurora v. Norwich (9)

The host team this year gets a ranked team from the west to open the tournament and the gathering at Kreitzberg will see a great hockey game and go home happy with a Cadet win spurred on by Clark Kerner and Drennen Atherton in goal – Norwich 3-2

Plattsburgh v. Middlebury

Middlebury played well last weekend but had nothing to show for it in opening losses to Colby and Bowdoin. They face a hot Plattsburgh team who best not look past their long-time rivals. Empty-net goal gives the Cardinals a less than comfortable win – Plattsburgh, 5-3

Delta Hotels by Marriott Thanksgiving Showcase

Plymouth State v. (4) Utica

The three-team round robin featuring Trine from the west, opens with the Panthers and Pioneers doing battle. Utica has been bulletproof on home ice and the trend continues with a fast start against a competitive and hungry PSU squad – Utica, 5-2

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Skidmore Invitational

Rivier v. Skidmore

The “Trap Game Alert” is on for the Thoroughbreds who will find the Raiders a tough out. Milan Breczko is an offensive threat against anyone he plays and the home team will need Tate Brandon to be at his best to advance to the title game everyone expects and wants to see – Skidmore, 3-2

Wilkes v. (6) Oswego

While it has been a tough start for Wilkes this season, the Lakers are going to be in a battle and need a couple of late goals to win and advance to the title game against the host team. Cal Schell makes sure the Lakers win and advance – Oswego, 4-2

Stovepipe Tournament

Tufts v. Southern New Hampshire

The host team is still looking for their game early in the season and the Jumbos have only three games under their belt with NESCAC starting last weekend and a tough one-goal loss to Babson on Tuesday. This game is going extra time with the upset alert on display – Tufts, 3-2

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. New England College

This game is going to be a track meet, but goals will be at a premium. The Pilgrims find a way to eke this one out but not ruling out some bonus hockey to decide who moves on to the title game and a shot at a trophy – NEC, 3-2

Non-Conference

Amherst v. Geneseo (8)

It has been a very long time since the Knights lost back-to-back contests and the bounce back 3-2 win over Elmira on Tuesday was a challenge so the Mammoths timing in being next up is far from ideal. Game is close with both teams playing with speed and skill. Just a little more firepower on the home bench and it is enough for the “W” – Geneseo, 4-2

Stevenson v. (11) University of New England

The home team makes it difficult for opponents visiting Biddeford and this game is no exception with Jared Christy, Jake Fuss & Company taking advantage of some man-advantage time to earn the non-conference win in a physical battle – UNE, 5-3

(7) Babson v. Williams

These teams have played a pretty regular fixture over the past few years and the games have always been both very competitive and entertaining. Up and down the ice doesn’t mean a lot of scoring as both teams play great team defense and have outstanding goaltending. One goal is just enough in this one but the Beavers get some insurance – Babson, 2-0

There is a lot to like in this week’s schedule and who does not like tournament trophies up for grabs? Great way to build momentum into the final few weekends of the first half – “Drop the Puck!”