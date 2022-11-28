CHA announces new dates for Syracuse-Mercyhurst series, reschedules Syracuse-RIT series

College Hockey America has set new dates for the postponed Syracuse-Mercyhurst series and has changed the dates for the Syracuse-RIT home-and-home series originally set for Jan. 27-28.

The Syracuse-Mercyhurst series originally scheduled Nov. 18-19, 2022 was postponed due to a severe winter storm. The series will now be played Jan. 28-29, 2023 at Mercyhurst. Both games will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

To accommodate the new dates for that series, the CHA has moved the RIT-Syracuse two-game set previously slated for Jan. 27-28, 2023 to Jan. 24-25, 2023. The Jan. 24 game will be played at RIT with the Jan. 25 contest to take place at Syracuse. Both games will begin at 6 p.m. ET.