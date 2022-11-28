Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 22-26

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of November 21 fared in games played of Nov. 22-26.

No. 1 Denver (10-4-0)

11/25/2022 – Omaha 3 at No. 1 Denver 0

11/26/2022 – Omaha 3 at No. 1 Denver 6

No. 2 Minnesota (11-5-0)

11/25/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 3 at RV Arizona State 2

11/26/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 5 at RV Arizona State 6 (OT)

No. 3 St. Cloud State (11-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 4 Quinnipiac (10-1-3)

11/25/2022 – Dartmouth 2 vs No. 4 Quinnipiac 5 (Friendship Four, Belfast)

11/26/2022 – No. 17 Massachusetts 2 vs No. 4 Quinnipiac 2 (OT, QU wins shootout, Friendship Four championship, Belfast)

No. 5 Michigan (10-5-1)

11/25/2022 – No. 9 Harvard 4 at No. 5 Michigan 4 (OT)

11/26/2022 – No. 9 Harvard 1 at No. 5 Michigan 4

No. 6 Connecticut (10-3-3)

11/26/2022 – No. 6 Connecticut 0 vs RV Cornell 6 (The Frozen Apple)

No. 7 Penn State (13-3-0)

11/22/2022 – Alaska 2 at No. 7 Penn State 3

11/23/2022 – Alaska 1 at No. 7 Penn State 2

No. 8 Providence (9-3-3)

11/25/2022 – St. Lawrence 3 at No. 8 Providence 4

11/26/2022 – Brown 3 at No. 8 Providence 2

No. 9 Harvard (7-1-1)

11/25/2022 – No. 9 Harvard 4 at No. 5 Michigan 4 (OT)

11/26/2022 – No. 9 Harvard 1 at No. 5 Michigan 4

No. 10 Minnesota State (8-5-1)

11/25/2022 – No. 10 Minnesota State 2 at RV Michigan Tech 3

11/26/2022 – No. 10 Minnesota State 2 at RV Michigan Tech 2 (OT)

No. 11 Boston University (8-4-0)

11/23/2022 – No. 19 Notre Dame 2 at No. 11 Boston University 5

11/26/2022 – USNTDP* 6 at No. 11 Boston University 5 (OT)

No. 12 Ohio State (9-6-1)

11/25/2022 – No. 12 Ohio State 2 at LIU 3

11/26/2022 – No. 12 Ohio State 4 at LIU 1

No. 13 Merrimack (10-3-0)

11/22/2022 – Holy Cross 1 at No. 13 Merrimack 5

No. 14 UMass Lowell (9-6-0)

11/25/2022 – No. 14 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 17 Massachusetts 2 (Friendship Four, Belfast)

11/26/2022 – Dartmouth 3 vs No. 14 UMass Lowell 4 (OT, Friendship Four third place, Belfast)

No. 15 Western Michigan (10-6-0)

11/25/2022 – No. 15 Western Michigan 6 vs No. 18 Northeastern 4 (Music City Hockey Classic, Nashville, Tenn.)

No. 16 Michigan State (11-4-1)

11/25/2022 – No. 16 Michigan State 5 at Miami 3

11/26/2022 – No. 16 Michigan State 4 at Miami 0

No. 17 Massachusetts (7-5-2)

11/25/2022 – No. 14 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 17 Massachusetts 2 (Friendship Four, Belfast)

11/26/2022 – No. 17 Massachusetts 2 vs No. 4 Quinnipiac 2 (OT, QU wins shootout, Friendship Four championship, Belfast)

No. 18 Northeastern (7-5-3)

11/25/2022 – No. 15 Western Michigan 6 vs No. 18 Northeastern 4 (Music City Hockey Classic, Nashville, Tenn.)

No. 19 Notre Dame (7-7-2)

11/23/2022 – No. 19 Notre Dame 2 at No. 11 Boston University 5

11/25/2022 – No. 19 Notre Dame 5 at RV Boston College 2

No. 20 RIT (11-3-0)

11/25/2022 – Princeton 3 at No. 20 RIT 5

11/26/2022 – Princeton 5 at No. 20 RIT 0

RV = Received votes

* = Not eligible for poll