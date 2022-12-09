Johnson and Wales men’s, women’s hockey teams leaving NEHC, to join CCC “as early as 2024-25” season

The CCC has announced the addition of Johnson and Wales as its newest full conference member.

The announcement was made by the CCC board of directors Thursday morning.

According to a news release, JWU intends to start competing in the league as early as 2024-25.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth Coast Conference board of directors, my fellow CCC presidents and I are thrilled to welcome Johnson and Wales University into the conference,” said CCC board of directors chair and Endicott president Dr. Steven R. DiSalvo in a statement. “The athletic excellence displayed by the university and the school’s commitment to building a strong program that adheres to the NCAA Division III mission of balancing academics and competition made the addition an easy choice.”

The addition of JWU is the latest step in the conference’s plans to establish itself as a strong competitor throughout the region and solidifies the league’s membership at 11 core members.

“We are excited to embark on this new athletic journey in the Commonwealth Coast Conference,” said JWU Providence campus president Marie Bernardo-Sousa. “At JWU, our guiding principles promote a spirit of fair play and inclusion both on and off the playing field. We are so proud of our student-athletes, and we look forward to seeing our teams succeed in the CCC.”

Growth has been an important piece of the CCC’s strategic plan dating back to 2013. In that time, the league has added seven new championship opportunities and welcomed two new members into the conference (Suffolk and Hartford), with JWU being the third addition. These additions have not only grown the CCC but have allowed member institutions to realize greater exposure and widen their already strong appeal to prospective student-athletes.

CCC commissioner Gregg M. Kaye believes that Johnson and Wales will continue the conference’s upward trajectory.

“I am elated that Johnson and Wales University will be joining the Commonwealth Coast Conference,” said Kaye. “While the broad-based athletics program at JWU has long been among the most competitive and successful programs in the New England region, the institutional mission to provide students with an exceptional education that inspires professional success and lifelong personal and intellectual growth is completely compatible with the philosophy embraced by the CCC and our member institutions.”

“Athletics within Division III and the CCC play important roles in enhancing and supporting the academic pursuits, goals and dreams of every student-athlete. JWU’s institutional and athletic leadership, stellar athletic facilities and a committed group of coaches and staff support and embody the mission of the university. The CCC will be stronger with Johnson and Wales University as a member, and JWU will be stronger because of the university’s CCC membership.”

The Wildcats currently field 15 varsity teams including 12 current CCC championship sports (baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and women’s volleyball). In addition to those CCC sports, they also sponsor men’s wrestling, and equestrian IDA and equestrian IHSA teams.

Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, JWU has captured eight Great Northeast Athletic Conference championships, including two in field hockey, women’s soccer, baseball, and women’s volleyball. The university was the recipient of the 2021-22 GNAC Women’s Commissioners Cup.

JWU director of athletics Dana Garfield also shares her excitement about joining the league.

“We are extremely excited to join the CCC and embark on this new chapter in JWU athletics,” Garfield said. “We believe the CCC is a great fit for JWU and aligns nicely with the goals for our department and the university as a whole. The CCC will offer our student-athletes a well-rounded experience, with opportunities for leadership and growth within a competitive arena. We greatly appreciate the offer extended to us by the CCC Conference and look forward to meeting and forming relationships with this talented group.”