Longtime ECAC Hockey commissioner Hagwell to retire at end of 2022-23 season

Longtime ECAC Hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell has announced his retirement, effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Hagwell is the longest-serving commissioner of ECAC Hockey, having seen the storied league through its evolution to a single-sport conference and into one of the most competitive leagues in the sport.

“Having had the honor, privilege and blessing to serve ECAC Hockey for 24 years, including 18 as commissioner, I have decided that it is time for me to conclude my tenure with the league,” said Hagwell in a news release. “My love for ECAC Hockey is boundless, but as much love as I have for the league, it is the administrators, coaches, student-athletes, staff, on-ice officials and volunteers, to whom I am forever indebted. I thank each and every one for allowing me to serve the greatest league within the NCAA structure for nearly a quarter of a century. It truly has been a blessing beyond anything I ever imagined.”

Hagwell is widely recognized in the hockey community as an individual who has devoted himself and his career to advance the interests of college hockey and the “good of the game” in front of any obstacles that might be posed by personal, league, regional or gender agendas. As the commissioner of ECAC Hockey, Hagwell has been at the forefront of both league and national decisions that have shaped the sport and provided a path to excellence both on and off the ice for countless student-athletes.

Hagwell’s tenure has seen five ECAC Hockey teams raise the NCAA national championship trophy, as well as many student-athletes continuing to professional and international careers on both the men’s and women’s sides, including more than 200 players in NHL, Olympic, and World Championship competition.

“It has been a pleasure working with Steve over the course of his distinguished tenure with ECAC Hockey,” said Harvard women’s head coach Katey Stone. “He has led our league with a steady hand and genuine professionalism. We, who work and play at an ECAC Hockey school, believe it is the ideal league to embrace strong academics with a best-in-class Division I hockey experience. We are grateful for Steve’s stewardship in maintaining the league’s rich tradition of success.”

One of Hagwell’s focuses has always been the student-athlete experience, a focus that is shown in his efforts to pursue top-tier championship experiences for the league. In August 2012, Hagwell led the initiative to reach an agreement with the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority to conduct the league’s men’s championship at the 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. The men’s championship tournament is still hosted in Lake Placid to this day.

On the digital front, Hagwell’s leadership guided the league to be among the first to announce a multi-year partnership with ESPN, which became the official streaming provider for ECAC Hockey men’s and women’s programs at the start of the 2018-19 season. As of the 2020-21 season, all 12 ECAC Hockey institutions are streaming all home ice hockey contests on ESPN+ in the United States and via Stretch Internet internationally.

Equity and equality between the men’s and women’s programs has been a primary charge of Hagwell’s leadership since becoming the first commissioner of ECAC Hockey after the league moved away from the ECAC and transitioned to a single-sport conference. He is responsible for the creation and development of the league’s current infrastructure that represents the country’s longest-standing women’s league and next year, will become the only conference with both men’s and women’s championship structures featuring 12 teams in each bracket.

It is partially due to Hagwell’s unwavering support for equity in the sport that the women’s league has seen immense growth and success during his tenure, including three national championships, many seasons with multiple teams in the NCAA tournament, and at the time of this release, five of the top 15 teams in the national rankings.

“Steve Hagwell represents the best of college athletics,” said former ECAC Hockey commissioner Joe Bertagna. “His motives have always been pure and transparent. He was always available to help promote the game, not just his conference. I have had no better friend in my four decades as a college hockey commissioner than Steve Hagwell.”

In 2004, Hagwell led ECAC Hockey through a formal process to consider prospective institutions for league membership. After a lengthy review, Quinnipiac was added as a member, effective with the 2005-06 season, which gave the conference 12 members and stability during the major conference realignment that took place in 2011 and 2012. ECAC Hockey was the only Division I men’s hockey conference that neither gained nor lost members during that tumultuous time.

“Steve Hagwell has been synonymous with ECAC and College Hockey for the past 23 years,” said Union director of athletics Jim McLaughlin. “The league has seen tremendous growth and success at the highest levels of men’s and women’s ice hockey under his leadership. He was a passionate supporter of all the ECAC hockey members and cared deeply about the experience of our student-athletes. We thank Steve for his commitment and service over the past 20 years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

On the national level, Hagwell served as president of the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) for a decade, in that capacity providing unparalleled leadership in setting the group’s agenda and growing its influence in both men’s and women’s hockey. Hagwell also played a key role in the establishment of College Hockey Inc., and has represented the league on multiple committees and panels.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Steve on multiple committees through the American Hockey Coaches Association,” said Clarkson men’s coach Casey Jones. “Steve is a respected voice in NCAA hockey circles and has been a tremendous16164 advocate for the ECAC and hockey in general. I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

“Steve will be missed not only in the ECAC but by all of college hockey,” added current Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf. “I know I speak for all of the other commissioners in saying we’ll all miss his advice and wisdom and the countless ways he helped make college hockey as great as it is. Personally, he has been a great colleague and friend, and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Hagwell joined the ECAC in Aug. 1999 and was named associate commissioner for men’s hockey in 2000. In that role, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Divisions I and III leagues and served as the liaison to the coaches and athletics administrators in seven leagues. In 2003, he took on the additional responsibility of overseeing the Division I women’s league operations.

“Steve has served ECAC Hockey with unwavering integrity, professionalism, grace and humility,” said Cornell deputy director of athletics for intercollegiate athletics and senior woman administrator Anita Brenner. “He is a champion of fair play and has devoted his career to enhancing the student-athlete experience. College hockey is better for Steve’s leadership.”

In April 2004, the administrators of the 12 Division I ECAC hockey schools voted to change the structure of the league and make it an independent affiliate of the ECAC with its own governance and operations. Hagwell was named acting commissioner of the newly structured ECAC Hockey League and was given the permanent role in 2005. In that role, he built an infrastructure that has provided a first-class level of service to the league membership and provided a stable base for excellence on the ice.

Prior to joining the general ECAC staff, Hagwell worked at NCAA headquarters in the public affairs office for more than seven years. At the NCAA, Hagwell was the assistant manager of publishing where he served as liaison to the Men’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee and the NCAA Baseball Research Panel. He also was responsible for supervising a staff of editors.

Before his stint at the NCAA, Hagwell spent time on the sports information staffs at the University of Kentucky, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, and University of Florida.

A graduate of Michigan Tech, Hagwell and his wife, Carrie, have three children, Jordy, Joshua, and Jack.

A national search process for the next ECAC Hockey commissioner will begin in early 2023.