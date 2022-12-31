United States downs Finland 6-2 to earn top seed in Group B of 2023 World Juniors, advances to quarterfinals against Germany

Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota) notched a goal and three assists and Logan Cooley (Minnesota) had a goal and two assists to lead the U.S. National Junior Team to a 6-2 victory over Finland Saturday night at Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., in its final preliminary round game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

With the win, Team USA advances to the quarterfinals as the top seed in Group B and will face Germany on Monday at the Avenir Centre. Opening faceoff is set for 5 p.m. local time/4 p.m. EST, and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“I thought our compete level was excellent tonight,” said Rand Pecknold (Quinnipiac), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “Our puck management was great, and we took another step forward against a good Finland team.”

Chaz Lucius (formerly of Minnesota), Rutger McGroarty (Michigan), U.S. captain Luke Hughes (Michigan), and Lane Hutson (Boston University) also scored to back 29 saves from goaltender Trey Augustine (Michigan State commit).

Finland outshot Team USA 31-30.

Snuggerud was named the U.S. player of the game.