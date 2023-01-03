NCHC suspends North Dakota’s Ness one game for head contact penalty Dec. 31 against U.S. NTDP Under-18 Team

The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to North Dakota junior forward Griffin Ness, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy.

The suspension stems from an illegal hit during the Fighting Hawks exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 National Team on Dec. 31 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

During the game, Ness was assessed a major penalty for contact to the head and given a game misconduct penalty at 18:39 of the second period.

Ness will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UND’s next game, which is on Jan. 6 against Lindenwood. Ness is eligible to return for North Dakota’s series finale with Lindenwood on Jan. 7.