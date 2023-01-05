Air Force, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern, Wisconsin to make up field for 2023 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Dec. 28-29 in Milwaukee

The Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off returns to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with Air Force, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern, and Wisconsin comprising the third annual event from Dec. 28-29.

Wisconsin won the inaugural event in 2021 and advanced to the title game of the 2022 tournament last week.

An on-sale date for tickets to the event as well as the schedule will be announced at a later date.

In the 2022 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off last week, Clarkson scored six unanswered goals in downing No. 15 UMass 6-3 in the semifinals and then captured the title with a 3-1 win over Wisconsin.