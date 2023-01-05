United States gets OT winner from Lucius, takes home 2023 World Junior bronze medal with 8-7 win Thursday over Sweden

Chaz Lucius (Minnesota alum) scored three goals, including the game winner 2:06 into overtime, and was named U.S. player of the game in a thrilling 8-7 victory for Team USA over Sweden Thursday afternoon in the bronze medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S.

The U.S. National Junior Team finished the tournament with a 5-0-0-2 record and brought Team USA its 14th tournament medal after a wild second period that featured nine goals between the two teams.

“I’m really proud of our group,” said Rand Pecknold (Quinnipiac), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “To come back today and earn a medal for our country is something everyone can share in and a moment we’ll take with us the rest of our lives.”

Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) potted two goals, Logan Cooley (Minnesota) and Ryan Ufko (Massachusetts) each had a goal and an assist, and Team USA captain Luke Hughes (Michigan) scored once in the win.

Rutger McGroarty (Michigan) registered three assists, and Jackson Blake (North Dakota) and Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota) had two assists apiece.

Trey Augustine (Michigan State commit) finished with 15 saves in the U.S. net in playing the first two periods, while Kaidan Mbereko (Colorado College) went the rest of the way and made 14 stops as each team collected 36 shots on goal.