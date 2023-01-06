USCHO Edge: Massive underdog at Desert Hockey Classic, exciting league matchups highlight this week’s featured games

Time off in college hockey can be a good thing. Bruises can heal and players can get some mental rest, something coaches say is critical especially for freshman who arrive on campus and hit the ground running. Plenty of positives.

But the biggest challenge often coming out of break is to pick up where you left off. And we saw that over the last week as there were a number of upsets. You should keep that in mind when making your bets.

This week, we have the largest underdog/favorite since we’ve been writing this column as Boston University (-675) takes on Air Force (+410). Plenty of value for this Air Force team that often gives the nation’s best teams competitive series. That game leads off a new tournament, the Desert Hockey Classic played at the brand-new Mullett Arena.

Two games that aren’t listed on here as lines haven’t been released are the two Frozen Fenway games, Hockey East contests played at Fenway Park. These games have historically been played on an ice surface that is much slower than average. Expect that to be the case on Saturday, where temps should be in the low 40s in Boston. While we never have to worry about weather conditions for hockey games, consider a low goal total when the lines for these games are likely released on Saturday morning.

Boston University (-675) vs. Air Force (+410); o/u 6.5

Desert Holiday Classic (Tempe, AZ)

Should we all be throwing some of our pizza money on Air Force because of the lop-sided line? Maybe. This honestly feels like too strong of a favorite/underdog line here, so +410 still has some value.

The Falcons haven’t played a lot of teams of BU’s quality this season, but a 5-5 tie against Notre Dame back in October and a bounce-back win over Colorado College later that month after a young 8-0 loss the night before proves Air Force can battle against anyone.

But let’s also be realistic. BU is not just a good team; it’s playing great hockey. The Terriers are 6-1-0 in their last seven and, outside of a crazy 9-6 loss to BC, have held opponents to three goals or less in those six wins.

Michigan Tech (+100) at Arizona State (-130); o/u 6

Desert Holiday Classic (Tempe, AZ)

The books have no real favorite or underdog in this scenario, and I think that giving Arizona State the -130 price has more to do with playing at home than anything.

This game is more of a pick ’em than any we’ll talk about this weekend. But as I just mentioned, you can’t ignore Arizona State playing at home. The Sun Devils are 7-3-0 at home this season and they’ve split home series against both Minnesota and Boston College.

If Michigan Tech is to win, they’ll probably score a few goals. Arizona State typically limits opponents to two goals or less in wins, something to keep in mind if you’re also considering the over/under line.

Notre Dame (-145) at Wisconsin (+115); o/u 5

Is Wisconsin ready for a big second-half comeback? The Badgers opened with a win over Lake Superior State after break but then fell, 3-1, to Clarkson in the final of Wisconsin’s Kwik Trip tournament.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, fell to Alaska, which continues to open eyes, before bouncing back for a series split with the Nanooks.

This one could come down to which team needs these games more. These two teams always have high expectations but are currently the bottom two teams in the Big Ten. Notre Dame has more to gain as a sweep could bring them back to relevance in the conference. But Wisconsin knows there is tons of ground to make up. No time like the present.

Minnesota Duluth (-125) at Bemidji State (-105); o/u 5

Another series without a true favorite in the opener, the books are giving a slight edge to the Bulldogs. The question for me is where Minnesota Duluth’s health stands.

Reports this week said Minnesota Duluth will only have 12 forwards available for this weekend, something to consider.

Not surprising the over/under is a season-low of 5. In the last 10 matchups between these two teams, eight have totaled five goals or less, with two 2-1 contests, along with a 1-1 and 0-0 tie. Goals will be at a premium.

Minnesota State (-185) at Northern Michigan (+150); o/u 5.5

In a key CCHA series, Minnesota State is a significant favorite over host Northern Michigan, despite the fact these teams split a series this season in Mankato.

It has been 21 days since Minnesota State has played and that was a two-game sweep at the hands of Bemidji State. So marking the Mavericks this heavy a favorite is curious.

Michigan Tech has not been swept in a CCHA series this season, so you have to expect them to take one of these two games against Minnesota State. The question is whether it will be on Friday?