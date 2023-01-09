Quinnipiac collects 40 first-place votes, takes over top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Quinnipiac is the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting 40 of 50 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

The Bobcats rise one spot from their No. 2 ranking of one week ago.

Minnesota is up one to No. 2, picking up five first-place votes, while St. Cloud State moves up one with two first-place votes to sit third this week.

Former national No. 1 Denver is down three to No. 4, collecting the remaining three first-place votes.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 9, 2023

Penn State remains No. 5, Michigan is up one to No. 6, Boston University falls one to No. 7, Ohio State rises four to sit eighth, Harvard jumps one to No. 9, and Merrimack drops two place to sit 10th in this week’s poll.

Connecticut falls out of the top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 11 this week.

The lone new team to enter the rankings this week is Boston College at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.