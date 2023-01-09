Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap January 9, 2023

(8) Minnesota Duluth at (2) Wisconsin

The Bulldogs went to Madison and swept the Badgers, holding them to a single in both games. Emma Soderberg made 72 saves in the series. It was Wisconsin’s third loss in a row, something that hadn’t happened since 2012 – the stretch was also the last time UMD swept Wisconsin. On Saturday, the Badgers scored first thanks to a goal from Casey O’Brien, but UMD scored three unanswered to earn the 3-1 win. Anneke Linser, Katie Davis and Gabbie Hughes each lit the lamp for the Bulldogs. On Sunday, Linser scored her second of the weekend midway through the final frame and that would be enough to down the Badgers.

(3) Yale at (11) Clarkson

Charlotte Welch lit the lamp early in the first to put Yale up 1-0. Anna Bargman scored in the second and the third to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Sena Catterall got one back for Clarkson and spoiled the shutout, but the Golden Knights couldn’t put together more of a comeback and Yale took a 3-1 in.

(3) Yale at St. Lawrence

Once again, Charlotte Welch struck early to put her team up 1-0 and this time it was for her 100th career point with a top-shelf snipe. Ray Jordan and Elle Hartje scored less than two minutes apart midway through the first to triple the lead to 3-0. Emma Seitz scored on the power play :25 into the third to extend the lead to 4-0. Kennedy Wilson and Aly McLeod scored late in the third as St. Lawrence began to rally, but it was too late as time expired on a 4-2 Yale win.

Harvard at (4) Quinnipiac

Olivia Mobley’s shorthanded goal in the first period was the perfect start to a conference win for Quinnipiac in a snowy Fenway Park. Nina Steingauf extended the lead in the second. Early in the third, Shannon Hollands got one back to Harvard to make it a 3-1 game, but the Bobcats did not panic. Less than a minute later, Madison Chantler got the goal back and Quinnipiac would go on to win 3-1.

Dartmouth at (4) Quinnipiac

Zoe Uens scored her first career goal to open the scoring for Quinnipiac. Olivia Mobley scored late in the first to make it a 2-0 game. After a scoreless second, Dartmouth cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal from Laura Fuoco. However, Mobley’s second of the game was another shorthand to make it a 3-1 Bobcat lead. Caroline Appleyard brough the lead back to one with a goal midway through the third for Harvard, but Quinnipiac buckled down and held on for a 3-2 win.

Merrimack vs. (5) Minnesota

Taylor Heise had her second-straight hat trick and Abigail Borreen, Catie Skaja and Nelli Laitenen each had a goal and two assists as Minnesota took a 9-2 win over Merrimack. Katie Kaufman and Alexa Pongo scored for the Warriors in the loss.

New Hampshire vs. (5) Minnesota

Grace Zumwinkle recorded her 100th career goal as the Gophers cruised to an 8-1 win over the Wildcats. She had two goals and four assists on the night. Abbey Murphy tallied two goals and two assists while Emily Zumwinkle had three assists. Emily Pinto was the goal scorer for New Hampshire.

RPI at (6) Colgate

After playing scoreless hockey for more than half the game, Colgate began to pull away. Kas Betinol scored late in the second. Danielle Serdachny, Dara Greig and Katie Chan lit the lamp in the third to secure the Raiders a 4-0 win.

Union at (6) Colgate

Colgate’s 10 goals set a new program record in the ECAC. Danielle Serdachny and Kaitlyn O’Donohoe each had two goals and two assists in the win. Sydney Bard and Jenna Duarte each added three assists.

BU at (7) Northeastern



Chloe Aurard had a goal and three assists – the second of which was the 100th for her career – to lead the Huskies to a 6-0 win. Alina Muller added two goals and an assist in the win.

(9) Providence at (13) Vermont

Rookie Laura Beecher had her first multi-goal game and that’s all the Catamounts needed to win on Friday. She was persistent, putting the puck back on net multiple times in the second minute of the game and the fourth time was the charm to give Vermont a 1-0 lead. Early in the third, she roofed a shot from a close angle to make it a 2-0 win for UVM. On Saturday, junior goalie Jessie McPherson earned her 33rd career win, setting a new program record. Natalie Mlynkova, Corinne McCool and Beecher all scored in the first to put the Catamounts 3-0 and Providence was not able to claw back into the game. Hunter Barnett scored in the second to make it 3-1, but Lilly Holmes’ empty-netter secured the 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

Union at (10) Cornell

Avi Adam scored her first career hat trick to lead Cornell to a 7-2 win over Union. Gillis Frechette and Grace Dwyer each added a goal and two assists in the win. Paige Greco and Carmen Merlo scored late in the third to ruin the shutout, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Cornell’s early lead.

RPI at (10) Cornell

Leah MacSween’s second-period goal would prove to be enough for Cornell to outlast RPI in a defensive battle on Saturday.

Brown at (11) Clarkson

Maddie Morgan’s early goal had Brown up 1-0, but Clarkson responded midway through the first with a power play goal from Nicole Gosling. Darcie Lappan’s goal in the second made it 2-1 and would prove to be the game-winner for the Golden Knights. Holly Gruber earned her first win in net with Clarkson.

New Hampshire vs. (15) St. Cloud State

JoJo Chobak earned her third shutout of the season as Allie Cornelius scored twice, Klára Hymlárová lit the lamp once and Courtney Hall had three assists to lead the Huskies to a 3-0 win.

Merrimack vs. (15) St. Cloud State

Klára Hymlárová had two power play goals and Addi Scribner lit the lamp once to lead SCSU to a 3-1 win over Merrimack. Katie Kaufman scored on the power play for Merrimack.