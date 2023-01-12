USA dominates GBR in opening-game win at World University Games

The 31st edition of the Winter World University Games will conduct the Opening Ceremonies today in Lake Placid, NY while Team USA opened pool play in the hockey tournament last night with an 18-0 win over Great Britain (Logo from FISU – World University Games)

Team USA, represented by D-III players for the first time, opened the World University Games tournament in Pool B with an 18-0 win over Great Britain. Dysen Skinner (7 saves) and Evan Ruschil (1 Save) combined on the shutout out while forward Same Ruffin from Adrian recorded four points with a goal and three assists to lead the offense.

Jack Jaunich (Aurora), Quinn Green (Wisconsin – Eau Claire), Austin Master (Stevenson), John Mulera (Salve Regina), Luke Aquaro (Hobart) and Zachary Heintz (Adrian) all scored two goals in the runaway win that saw Team USA outshoot GBR by an 81-8 margin.

The team will play their next game on Saturday, January 14 against South Korea.

