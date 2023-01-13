D-III West Weekend Hockey Picks – Jan. 13-14, 2023

A lot of non-conference action is going down this weekend between the MIAC and WIAC as we reach the midway point of January, though there is a big MIAC battle on tap with Augsburg and Bethel squaring off. In the NCHA, MSOE and Trine will battle in a key conference series.

Check out the picks below.

UW-Stout (10-4-1) at Saint John’s (8-5-2)

The Johnnies have won their last two games and playing two games at home this weekend is a big deal. Saint John’s is averaging 3.3 goals per outing and has been successful on the power lay this season, converting on nearly 30 percent of its opportunities.

The Blue Devils are in the midst of a turnaround season and come in unbeaten in their last three games. UW-Stout has been highly successful on penalty kill opportunities, finding success just over 89 percent of the time. The Johnnies are unbeaten in their last nine against the Blue Devils. Home ice could be the difference.

Saint John’s, 4-3

UW-Stevens Point 9-2-3) at Concordia (5-7-1)

The Pointers have been a great team on the road and they’ll look to continue that success with a battle against the Cobbers. Their depth offensively has been tough to contend with this season as 23 different Pointers have tallied at least one point.

The Cobbers are trying to get back on track, having lost three in a row, after winning three of their last four in December. Ending the streak against UW-Stevens Point will be a tall order, though the Cobbers did get a win over nationally ranked Aurora last month.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-1

UW-River Falls (6-8-1) at St. Scholastica (7-4-2)

The Falcons are playing with confidence as they hit the road for this non-conference gam. They are coming off a big win over nationally ranked Augsburg and have an attack that features Mike Gellatt, who is the reigning WIAC Player of the Week. He tallied three goals and four assists last weekend. Finding wins on the road has been tough, however, as UW-River Falls is just 1-4-1.

Arkhip Lendekov is the reigning MIAC Player of the Week and has been one of the better offensive players in the league this season. He has tallied nine goals on the season. He and the Saints will try to earn a big win against the Falcons. St. Scholastica has won two in a row and is unbeaten at home (4-0-1).

St. Scholastica, 3-2

Saturday

Saint John’s (8-5-2) at UW-Stevens Point (9-2-3)

The Johnnies close out a huge non-conference weekend with a game against the nationally ranked Pointers. UW-Stevens Point comes in ranked 10th in the nation and has one of the more versatile offenses in the nation. The Pointers also have depth at the goalie position. They are 4-1-1 away from home this season. The Johnnies will hope for a little revenge after losing 4-2 to the Pointers last season.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-3

Friday and Saturday

St. Mary’s (7-7-1, 3-3-) vs. St. Olaf (10-4-1, 4-2)

The Cardinals have been a team on the rise as of late, winning six of their last seven and now they try to keep that momentum going against one of the top teams in the league. Five times during that run they have scored four or more goals. They’ll need that kind of production against the Oles, who once again received votes in this week’s USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

St. Olaf has won two of its last three and owns a winning record at home and on the road, which bodes well for this home and home series. Getting on a roll early offensively is key.

St. Olaf, 4-2 and 3-2

Augsburg (7-5-1, 3-1) vs. Bethel (8-6-1, 3-2-1)

The Auggies are 12th in the country this week as they play a key MIAC series against the Royals. A lot will be on the line in this one. Augsburg has dropped its last two games and four of its last five overall. But this is still a dangerous team that can get hot at any time, especially with the depth it has offensively Five players have at least nine points on the year.

For the Royals, it’s a chance to make a statement, though, like the Auggies, they are working to get back on track. Bethel comes in having lost its last three games. They also have a lot of balance on offense.

Augsburg, 5-3; Bethel, 4-3

MSOE (10-5, 5-3) at Trine (11-5-1, 6-4)

The Raiders face a key road test in NCHA play with a weekend series against the Thunder. MSOE is coming off a sweep of Marian and hopes to keep things rolling in the right direction. Christian Sabin has played weel offensively, scoring 11 goals on the season.

Trine has been one of the better teams in the region as of late, winning seven consecutive games. They also have one of the top scorers in hockey in Garrett Hallford, who has come through with 13 goals on the season. These two teams split their series last season.

Trine, 5-3; MSOE, 4-3

Lake Forest (6-6-3, 3-3-2) at St. Norbert (9-5-1, 6-2)

The Foresters come into this NCHA hoping to make a statement against the ninth-ranked Green Knights. Lake Forest has won its last two and has played well on the road, going 4-3-2. They are going to need one of their better all-around efforts of the year to hang with St. Norbert. Earlier this season, Lake Forest forged a pair of ties against nationally ranked Aurora.

St. Norbert is hoping to get things going again after dropping back-to-back games to Aurora. The Green Knights have played some tightly contested games this season, but being at home should help. And this is a team that has tallied 52 goals while allowing only 29.

St. Norbert, 5-3 and 4-3