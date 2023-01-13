Watch list of 41 players unveiled for 2023 Mike Richter Award as nation’s top goaltender

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced a watch list of 41 goalies who will compete for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

The 41 goalies come from the United States (18), Canada (13), and Sweden (6), along with one each from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia and Russia.

Of the U.S. goalies, Michigan and Pennsylvania lead the way with four each. Of the goalies from Canada, the leading provinces were Alberta and Quebec with three each. There are five freshmen, 10 sophomores, eight juniors, 14 seniors and four graduate students among those recognized.

A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media — will pare this list down to approximately 15 names within the next three weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four. A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA is also presented by the HCA.

Past Richter Award recipients: 2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine; 2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota; 2022 – Devon Levi, Northeastern.

2022-23 Richter Award Watch List

Atlantic Hockey

Jarrett Fiske, AIC (SR – Erie, PA)

Tyler Harmon, Mercyhurst (GR – Ramsey, NJ)

Luke Lush, Sacred Heart (SR – Sherwood Park, AB)

Owen Say, Mercyhurst (FR – London, ON)

Tommy Scarfone, RIT (SO – Montreal, PQ)

Chad Veltri, Niagara (SR – Pittsburgh, PA)

Big Ten

Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame (SR — Medina, MN)

Justen Close, Minnesota (SR – Kindersley, SK)

Jakub Dobeš, Ohio State (SO- Ostrava, Czech Republic)

Jared Moe, Wisconsin (SR – New Prague, MN)

Erik Portillo, Michigan (SR — Gothenburg, Sweden)

Dylan St. Cyr, Michigan State (GR – Northville, MI)

Kiam Souliere, Penn State (JR – Brampton, ON)

CCHA

Noah Giesbrecht, Ferris State (SO – White Rock, BC)

Beni Halasz, Northern Michigan (FR – Budapest, Hungary)

Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech (SR – Howell, MI)

Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State (SO – Hermosa Beach, CA)

Christian Stoever, Bowling Green (SO – Northville, MI)

ECAC Hockey

Mitchell Gibson, Harvard (SR – Phoenixville, PA)

Carter Gylander, Colgate (JR – Beaumont, AB)

Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac (SO – Dollard Des Ormeaux, PQ)

Ian Shane, Cornell (SO — Manhattan Beach, CA)

Hockey East

Zach Borgiel, Merrimack (JR — Fort Gratiot, MI)

Drew Commesso, Boston University (JR – Norwell, MA)

Gustavs Davis Gringals, UMass Lowell (GR – Riga, Latvia)

Devon Levi, Northeastern (JR — Dollard Des Ormeaux, PQ)

Hugo Ollas, Merrimack (SO – Linkoping, Sweden)

Victor Ostman, Maine (JR – Danderyd, Sweden)

Arsenii Sergeev, UConn (FR (Yaroslavl, Russia)

Philip Svedeback, Providence (FR – Stockholm, Sweden)

Logan Terness, UConn (SO – Burnaby, BC)

NCHC

Dominic Basse, St. Cloud State (JR — Alexandria, VA)

Jaxon Castor, St. Cloud State (SR – Phoenix, AZ)

Magnus Chrona, Denver (SR — Stockholm, Sweden)

Jake Kucharski, Omaha (SR – Erie, PA)

Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College (FR – Aspen, CO)

Ludvig Persson, Miami (JR – Hindas, Sweden)

Matthew Thiessen, Minnesota Duluth (SR – Steinbach, MB)

Independents

Nolan Kent, Alaska Anchorage (GR – Chestermere, AB)

Matt Radomsky, Alaska (SR – Winnipeg, MB)

T.J. Semptimphelter, Arizona State (SO – Marleton, NJ)