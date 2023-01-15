Team USA downs the Republic of Korea 8-0 at World University Games

Team USA moved to 2-0 in Pool B play on Saturday night with an 8-0 win over the Republic of Korea. Ryan Kenny from Stevenson (14 saves) and Evan Ruschil from Williams (5 saves) combined for the shutout as the D-III-based US team has yet to surrender a goal through the first two games.

Offensively, Sam Ruffin (Adrian) again led the way with a three-point game on one goal and two assists while John Mulera (Salve Regina) chipped in with a pair of goals for the Americans.

A five-goal first period quickly put the game away for the Americans as Quinn Green gave the Americans a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game. Peter Morgan (Geneseo) made it 2-0 just three minutes later and Jaden Shields (Adrian) added a power play goal just past five minutes into the game for a 3-0 lead. Mulera and Salve Regina teammate Mitch Walinski would close out the scoring for the 5-0 lead. Mulera added his second goal of the game in the second period along with a goal by Ruffin to extend the lead to 7-0 after two periods. Jack Jaunisch (Aurora) closed out the scoring in the third period. Team USA held a 61-19 shot advantage for the game.

“I really like the way the guys are playing selflessly and together at every position,” said head coach Mark Taylor. “I think our game today against Slovakia is set to be a good one.”

The Slovakia team is also 2-0 entering today’s game with shutout wins over Hungary (4-0) and Great Britain (14-0).