Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at the games of the past weekend and the news of the week in this D-I college hockey podcast.

This podcast is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 6th and 8th, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Secure your seats at NCAA.com/mfrozenfour Topics include:

UConn opens Toscano Family Ice Forum, Sacred Heart debuts Martire Family Arena to great atmospheres

Denver dominates Miami with back-to-back 7-0 wins

Michigan State gets back on track with four points at home vs. Penn State

Western Michigan’s potent offense explodes again at North Dakota

Minnesota State makes a statement sweep at Arizona State

St. Thomas gets its first win over a nationally-ranked opponent

Where does Colorado College fit in the NCHC playoff race?

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our college hockey podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, a 2022 inductee of the RIT Sports Hall of Fame, and has been involved with RIT broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception in 1982. He is co-owner and COO of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.