Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 15 nominees for 2023 honor

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced 15 nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The award, which is celebrating its 28th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

The following are this year’s nominees:

Name, Cl., Pos., School, Hometown

Jacob Adkins/Andrew Walker, * Sr., F, UMass Boston, Centennial, Colo./Mason, Mich.

Michael D’Ambrosio, Gr., D, Assumption, Centreville, Md.

Brendan Furry, Sr., F, Minnesota State, Toledo, Ohio

Ryan Herpy, Sr., D, Albertus Magnus, Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Gabbie Hughes, * Sr., F, Minnesota Duluth, Lino Lakes, Minn.

Ryan Johnson, Sr., D, Minnesota, Irvine, Calif.

Jordan Keeley, * Gr., G, Saint Mary’s, St. Peter, Minn.

Alessio Luciani, Sr., F, Adrian, Toronto, Ont.

Emma Maltais, Gr., F, Ohio State, Burlington, Ont.

Spencer Meier, Sr., D, St. Cloud State, Sartell, Minn.

Hannah Price, * Jr., D, Rensselaer, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Will Rosen, Fr., F, Saint Anselm, Washington, D.C.

Addi Scribner, Sr., F, St. Cloud State, Woodbury, Minn.

Raice Szott, Jr., D, Merrimack, Daysland, Alta.

Sarah Thompson, Jr., F, Syracuse, Ottawa, Ont.

* Repeat finalist

Finalists for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2023 recipient will be announced on Friday, April 7 during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Tampa, Fla.

Union’s Josh Kosack was honored as the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award recipient last year in Boston.

For more information, visit www.hockeyhumanitarian.org.