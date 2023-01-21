Hockey East suspends Boston College’s Kuntar, Vermont’s Stucker one game each after separate incidents in Jan. 20 game

Hockey East announced Saturday a pair of one-game suspensions from the Boston College-Vermont game played Friday night.

Boston College junior forward Trevor Kuntar has been suspended for one game stemming from a minor cross checking penalty at 19:42 of the third period.

Kuntar will miss the game on Saturday against the Catamounts and will be eligible to return to the Eagles’ lineup on Jan. 27 at Boston University.

In addition, Vermont graduate student defenseman Robbie Stucker has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 5:45 of the first period. On the play, Stucker was given a five-minute major for cross checking and a game misconduct.

Stucker will miss the game on Saturday night at Boston College and will be eligible to return to the Catamounts’ lineup on Jan. 27 against Merrimack.