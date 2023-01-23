Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap January 23, 2023

(1) Ohio State at St. Cloud State

Nine Buckeyes tallied points and six of them had multi-point games as OSU took the opening game of the weekend 6-2. Makenna Webster, Jenn Gardiner and Paetyn Levis had the team up 3-0 early in the second. Emma Gentry lit the lamp for St. Cloud to cut the lead to 3-1. Hadley Hartmetz replied with a power play goal to make it a three-goal lead again. Dayle Ross cut it to 4-2, but that’s as close as it would get as Levis and Kenzie Hauswirth scored in the third to give Ohio State the 6-2 win. On Saturday, OSU outshot SCSU 50-17, but the Buckeyes needed overtime to come out with a win. Sophie Jaques had Ohio State ahead 1-0 after one, but Svenja Voigt’s second-period goal sent the teams to the third tied at 1. Jenna Buglioni put OSU ahead 2-1 in the opening five minutes, but St. Cloud answered immediately as Addi Scribner found the twine less than two minutes later. The Huskies pushed for the game-winner, including a dangerous opportunity to start the overtime frame, but a breakaway for Gardiner ended the team in OT and gave Ohio State the 3-2 win.

(2) Yale at Princeton

Vita Poniatovskaia and Claire Dalton put the Bulldogs up 2-0 before five minutes had elapsed in this game and Princeton could not dig out of that hole as Yale took a 3-1 win on Friday. Katherine Khramtsov scored late in the first to pull the Tigers within one, but the Bulldogs held them off and added an insurance goal in the third from Anna Bargman to secure the win.

(2) Yale at (4) Quinnipiac

The Bulldogs proved their ECAC supremacy on Saturday, easily handling the Bobcats and walking away with a 4-2 win. Yale held Quinnipiac to just 15 shots in the game. Claire Dalton, Emma Seitz and Cara DiAntonio each found the back of the net to put Yale ahead 3-0 at the first intermission. Yale seemed to easily hold the Bobcats off through the second, but in the third, Olivia Mobley and Veronica Bac scored a few minutes apart in the middle of the frame to make it 3-2. Yale scored on the empty net almost immediately after Quinnipiac pulled Logan Angers to put the game out of reach and get the 4-2 win.

(3) Minnesota at Bemidji State

On Friday, Josefin Bouveng, Abbey Murphy, Abigail Boreen and Grace Zumwinkle each scored for the Gophers and Claire Vekich scored for Bemidji State as Minnesota took a 4-1 win. In the second game, Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle each scored their national-leading 20th goals en route to a 7-0 win for Minnesota. It was the Gophers 19th straight win over the Beavers. Zumwinkle’s goal allowed her to pass Natalie Darwitz for sole possession of fifth-place in program history in career goals.

Brown at (4) Quinnipiac

Lexie Adzija, Nina Steingauf and Shay Maloney each scored in the first period to give Quinnipiac a 3-0 lead and Brown could not recover. Jade Iginla’s short-handed goal in the third provided a spark and ruined the shutout, but Brown ran out of time and the Bobcats took a 3-1 win.

(5) Colgate vs. (10) Cornell

Kalty Kaltounková led the Raiders’ with two goals and three assists as Colgate rolled over Cornell in a 9-3 win on Friday. Danielle Serdachny earned her 150th career point and 100th career assists. Kas Betinol and Kaitlyn O’Donohoe each scored two goals in the win. Colgate jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one and doubled up to a 6-2 lead after two. Izzy Daniel, McKenna Van Gelder and Gillis Frechette all scored for Cornell in the loss. Kaltounkova opened the scoring on Saturday, but unlike the day before, Cornell was able to keep the Raiders in check and match them shot for shot. Leah MacSween tied the game on the power play and just :18 later, Cornell got their first lead of the weekend thanks to Gabbie Rud. Elyssa Biederman tied the game early in the third, but Daniel’s goal less than a minute later would prove to be the game winner and Frechette added an empty netter to secure the win and weekend split.

(6) Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas

Gabbie Hughes had two assists on Saturday to become the seventh player in UMD program history to top 200 career points. Anneke Linser scored twice and Naomi Rogge added a power play goal to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-0 win. On Sunday, UMD took a three-goal lead in the first half of the opening frame and used that momentum to carry them to a 5-1 win. Rogge scored twice and Linser, Clara Van Wieren and Taylor Anderson each added a goal. Anna Solheim’s late goal ruined the shutout and ended a long streak for UMD goalie Emma Soderberg. Saskia Maurer made 46 saves in the loss.

(7) Northeastern at Merrimack

Chloe Aurard had a goal and an assist and Maureen Murphy added two assists to lead Northeastern to a 3-1 win. Aurard and Katy Knoll put the Huskies up 2-0 less than five minutes after puck drop. Sophie Melsness responded for Merrimack to make it 2-1 before the midpoint of the first, but Warriors couldn’t find an equalizer. Late in the third, Maude Poulin-Labelle scored to secure the win.

(7) Northeastern at (11) Vermont

Peyton Anderson scored on the power play in the first period to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead. Vermont tied the game early in the second and then the two teams played more than thirty minutes of deadlocked hockey. In a massive swing with about seven to play, Northeastern killed the first part of a 5-on-3 penalty and then Katy Knoll took off to score a short-hander to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Lily Shannon added an insurance goal late to give NU a 3-1 lead.

Minnesota State at (8) Wisconsin

Britta Curl and Lacey Eden each scored their 15th goal of the season to lead Wisconsin to a 2-1 win over the Mavericks on Saturday. The Badgers went ahead 2-0 early in the third. Kelsey King scored on the power play to make it a one-goal game, but Wisconsin held MSU off for the win. On Sunday, Eden, Claire Enright, Curl, Caroline Harvey, Grace Shirley and Casey O’Brien each scored to propel Wisconsin to a 6-0 win.

(9) Clarkson vs. St. Lawrence

In the first game, Abby Hustler and Kiley Mastel put St. Lawrence up 2-0 with goals within minutes of each other early in the second. But the Golden Knights fought their way back into the game. Anne Cherkowski brought it within one on the power play and then Haley Winn’s goal with the goalie pulled and 24 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. The game ended a 2-2 tie. On Saturday, it was a family affair. First, the McQuigge sisters combined for Clarkson’s first goal, with Kristyn feeding Brooke to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the second. St. Lawrence’s Julia Gosling tied the game at one late in the second, but her cousin, Clarkson’s Nicole Gosling, gave her team the 2-1 lead with 42 ticks left before the second intermission. Gabrielle David’s power play goal extended it to 3-1 and late penalty troubles kept the Saints from getting an extra attacker. Clarkson won the game and took the season series with a 4-0-1 record.

Holy Cross at (11) Vermont

The Catamounts set a new women’s Hockey East record for a game on a campus site with 2,210 fans in attendance to see them take down Holy Cross 3-1. Goalie Jessie McPherson picked up her 16th win of the season tonight re-setting her own program single season record. Evenlyne Blais-Savoie scored twice and Corinne McCool added a goal. Mary Edmonds scored for the Crusaders in the loss.

(12) Penn State at Mercyhurst

Vanessa Upson’s power play goal put Mercyhurst on the board first, but Julie Gough responded with an extra-attacker goal of her own to make it a 1-1 game at the first period break. Kiara Zanon scored on the power play to make it 2-1 Penn State in the opening seconds of the third and that score held through the rest of the frame. Gough extended the lead to 3-1 early in the third, but Thea Johansson brough the game to 3-2. Olivia Wallin’s goal made it 4-2 and Zanon’s empty-netter secured the 5-3 win.

(14) Connecticut at (13) Providence

Providence outshot the Huskies 43-26, but a winner could not be decided as this game ended in a 2-2 tie. After a scoreless first, Camryn Wong put UConn up 1-0 in the second. Riley Grimey extended the lead to 2-2 early in the third period. However, Providence fought their way back in the game. Sara Hjalmarsson and Reichen Kirchmaier each lit the lamp in the final nine minutes of regulation to force overtime.

(15) Boston College vs. New Hampshire

Ava Boutilier made 30 saves and Brianna Brooks notched an assist in addition to scoring a hat trick to lead New Hampshire to a 5-3 win over Boston College on Friday. Gaby Roy had BC on the board first, but UNH responded with just nine seconds left in the opening frame with the first of Brooks’ goals, a power play tally to make it a 1-1 game. Marina Alvarez put the Wildcats ahead 2-1 midway through the second, but this time it was the Eagles who responded as Kelly Browne made it a 2-2 game. In the third, Kira Juodikis gave UNH a 3-2 lead just seconds into the frame. Alexie Guay tied it up for BC at 3-3, but as the game wound down, New Hampshire was able to pull away thanks to Brooks, who scored twice in less than a minute to put her team ahead for the 5-3 win.

(15) Boston College vs. Maine

The Black Bears eked out a 2-1 overtime win against the Eagles on Saturday thanks to 36 saves from Anna LaRose and two goals from Mira Seregély. Seregély was relentless in front of the BC net. Her first goal came as she picked up a rebound against the boards and brought it in to beat Abigail Levy. Caroline DiFiore tied the game in the second and the teams fought for more than a period to find a winner, but couldn’t close this one out in regulation. In the extra frame, Seregély was once again ready for a loose puck as she picked up the rebound from Emma Lange’s shot to score the game winner.