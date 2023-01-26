Monarchs’ Cooper turning tragedy into awareness & hope

While the hockey world has long been known for its great philanthropy and support of many diverse charitable endeavors, a close connection to a cause always brings a clearer focus and engagement. Sophomore Jack Cooper at King’s College will be front and center when the hockey team hosts their Huntington’s Disease Awareness Night on Friday in a game against Alvernia. As the primary organizer and sponsor for this year’s fundraising event, Cooper is looking to shine light on the incurable disease that took the lives of both his grandfather and, last spring, his mother Carrie. With a 50/50 chance of inheriting the gene that causes the rare brain disease, Cooper wants to raise awareness and needed funds for research that may someday find a cure.

“We are all so immensely proud and supportive of Jack,” noted head coach Tom Seravalli. “This is very personal for him and while he kept a lot of things close last spring when his mother passed, he is trying to make a positive out of this so that monies can go to research for a cure and awareness can open a dialogue on this particular disease. He has persevered through a lot over the past year and has such a positive, glass half-full attitude, that is driving him to make sure this game garners the awareness and response it deserves for the many diagnosed as well as those living with the possibility of having inherited the gene that causes HD.”

Huntington’s disease causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities, usually during their prime working years and is ultimately fatal. The symptoms of HD are often described as having ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s diseases. – simultaneously.

“Last year we did a prostate cancer game which was a big motivator for me,” said Cooper. “ We raised about $8K and I saw how even at a small school we can make a significant difference. We want to find a cure for the over 200,000 persons that may be carrying the genes and worried about passing it on to future generations. I don’t want young people to have to worry about their future children. Right now, I don’t really want to know if I have it. I am focused on one day at a time and making the most of the opportunity on Friday night with the great support we have received through donations, auction items and everything around the event. I even got as call from Brad Shaw with the Philadelphia Flyers who donated half a dozen signed sticks, a signed Cart Hart jersey and other items for our auction. I am not really an event planner, but it is coming together great, and I hope we can raise a lot of money for the HD organization.”

While the most important fight is off the ice with HD, the game on Friday is one that Cooper really wants to play in and play well for the cause. Injured in December in a game with Arcadia, Cooper’s rehab has him close to a return to the ice but whether he plays or not, he plans to be everywhere in the rink supporting the fundraising and information sharing with the support of his father and sister on Friday night.

“We are going to present Jack with his MAC Rookie of the Year award before the game and have Jack and his family drop the ceremonial face-off,” said Seravalli. “Jack and teammate Tyler Blanchard designed the jerseys we will wear and later auction off for HD. They are really great looking and really capture the sentiment of the night with the “Join the Hunt” and “Care2Cure” slogans built into the stripes in our red and gold color scheme. I am so impressed with all Jack has done for this game and have no doubt it will be a big success in starting more for the HDSA and all those impacted by the disease.”

“We are grateful for families like Jack’s who are willing to share their story and support the Huntington’s Disease Society of America in the fight against the disease,” said Louise Vetter, President & CEO of the HDSA. “Thank you Jack, Coach Seravalli and the King’s College Athletic Department for coordinating HD Awareness Night to generate much needed funds and awareness to help families affected by this devastating brain disease.”

While Coach Seravalli would very much like to see Cooper’s offense in the game, the Monarchs will be looking to take down the Golden Wolves for their third UCHC win of the campaign and second win on home ice in the opener of the two-game series.

“Of course I will be cheering the guys on if I am not on the ice,” stated Cooper. “There will be plenty to do with the 50/50 raffle, auction and raffle prizes and Chuck-A-Puck sales that I will be engaged with during the night. I wear a bracelet with the Care2Cure slogan on it and my mom’s initials were CC – I am looking for a lot of hope towards a cure to come out of the event as the big winner Friday night – and it would be nice if we won on the ice too.”

The link to support the event on Friday is www.HDSA.org/kingshockey

Thanks to Christopher Cosentino from the HDSA for information on the disease.