FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 3 BU strikes first vs. BC on rivalry week, jumps to first in HEA; No. 3 Quinnipiac, No. 12 UConn advance at CT Ice; UMD upsets No. 1 SCSU

No. 4 Boston University proved how explosive its offense can be, scoring six straight goals to rally from a 1-0 deficit and win, 6-3 over Boston College in the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue, a legendary rivalry game in college hockey.

BU fell behind in the first, 1-0, when Trevor Kuntar registered a power play goal on a clearing pad that hit his body and bounced into the net.

It appeared that the Eagles would carry that lead into the first intermission, before Jay O’Brien tallied a goal with 0.4 second remaining.

The equalizer seemed to turn the tide. In the second, Jeremy Wilmer and Dylan Peterson added goals before defenseman Ty Gallagher scored twice to open the third and Luke Tuch extended the lead to 6-3 with 5:27 remaining. Gallagher finished the night with two goals and two assists to pace the BU offense.

Drew Commesso earned the victory for BU, making 24 saves.

Connecticut Ice Tournament (at Quinnipiac)

No. 12 UConn 6, Yale 1; No. 3 Quinnipiac 5, Sacred Heart 0

The two favorites on Friday advanced with little resistance at the Connecticut Ice tournament at Quinnipiac, No. 12 UConn defeated Yale, 6-1, and No. 3 Quinnipiac shut out Sacred Heart, 5-0.

The duo will meet in Saturday’s title game while Yale and Sacred Heart will face-off in the consolation game.

THE PASSING 🎯 The Ice Bus is now 3 for 3 on the Power Play🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q3F0BcQeyE — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 27, 2023

Samu Salminen and and Justin Pearson each registered a goal and an assist and six different players cored goals for UConn in its 6-1 victory over Yale. Collin Graf scored twice for Quinnipiac in its 5-0 victory, while Yaniv Perets needed just 17 saves to earn the shutout victory.

The win for Quinnipiac was head coach Rand Pecknold’s 600th career victory.

Minnesota Duluth 5, No. 1 St. Cloud State 3

Ben Steeves scored three goals in less than 11 minutes to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead as Minnesota Duluth rallied for a 5-3 victory over No. 1 St. Cloud State.

Make that two natural hat tricks for the rookie @ben_steeves https://t.co/M3SApZUMZP pic.twitter.com/0ar94QS4jg — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 28, 2023

After Steeves completed the hat trick at 1:02 of the third, Kyle Bettens delivered the dagger at 4:03 extending the Bulldogs lead to three.

Adam Ingram netted his second goal of the night with 13:21 left, but Matthew Thiessen shut things down, finishing the game with 25 saves to earn the victory for Minnesota Duluth.

No. 10 Harvard 5, Colgate 4

Harvard scored the game’s final three goals, including Matthew Coronato’s game winner at 3:15 of overtime as the Crimson rallied for a 5-4 victory over Colgate.

Alex Young scored twice for Colgate, which jumped to a 4-2 advantage through two periods. But Zakary Karma and Henry Thrun scored in the third, Thurn’s equalizer coming with 40 seconds remaining.

After Harvard fell behind, 2-0, early Alex Leferriere scored twice late in the first to even the game.