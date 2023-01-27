USCHO Edge: Another rivalry week in college hockey could mean some juicy lines, potential value

It seems like twice every season, the college hockey schedule gods align to produce a handful or great rivalries.

This weekend alone will produce the following rivalry games, among others: BC-BU, UMass-UMass Lowell, Alaska-Alaska Anchorage, CC-Denver, Canisius-Niagara, Air Force at Army West Point, Rensselaer and Union, and Clarkson at St. Lawrence. Maybe not all register among the best games in the nation, but guarantee yourself that there will be plenty of intensity in these matchups.

When you’re looking to bet on these games, often times the underdog value line is best, given that more times than not the actual skill on the ice is surpassed by the passion in the locker rooms.

Thus, as you look at the lines, try to identify a game or two that has some potential value. We admit, we didn’t have lines on a lot of these games. But the few we do, there could be a little bit of hidden value when you contemplate the emotional component of the contest.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Boston College (+185) at Boston University (-230); o/u 6.5

When these two teams faced one another just seven weeks ago, Boston College earned a 9-6 victory at home. So why is this line so lopsided?

Well BU has been elite since that time with just a single loss. But trust me that bookmakers are looking more a BC’s tie and loss to Vermont a weekend ago.

Bouncebacks are typically undervalued in gambling, which in this handicapper’s mind makes BC the better play. Though not a lot of people agree.

Massachusetts (+145) at UMass Lowell (-165); o/u 5.5

This has been a struggling season for UMass, which after a two-game sweep of Denver hasn’t had the victories this team expected.

Now they roll upon Lowell, a team that isn’t just a rival but one they’ve handled pretty well this season. There was a UMass win in Belfast and a 1-1 tie in Amherst. Now in Lowell, expect a good atmosphere for the River Hawks as they hope to defeat their rivals.

The River Hawks know they are fighting for their PairWise lives right now, needing wins like this one, while UMass needs every win, but more important a Hockey East playoff title, to earn an NCAA bid.

Penn State (+130) at Michigan (-160); o/u 6.5

Two teams have a great offense. Which wins?

That’s the questions with Penn State and Michigan. The football rivals have played tight in recent matchups, but Michigan has won is of the last seven. That said, the loss was this year in Happy Valley, a 3-0 Penn State win.

It’s difficult to handicap this other than to lean towards the obvious, Michigan. The over/under on the series has wavered above and below the 6.5 line set for this game, which makes that a difficult bet.

Omaha (+175) at Western Michigan (-215) ; o/u 6.5

The USCHO staff is unanimous with its choice of Western Michigan over Omaha. So let’s try to find a reason that the Mavericks could win.

For one, they’ve already swept Western Michigan, 7-6 and 3-1, at home. Isn’t that enough reason to sway the vote?

Omaha has won five straight games, allowing just four goals in that span. Have we made the case yet?

Maybe folks are favoring Western Michigan because of its six-game winning streak with an offense has produced almost six goals per game. And the Broncos have allowed less than two goals a game in that stretch.

OKay, good reasons to bet on either side.

St. Cloud State (-175) at Minnesota Duluth (+140); o/u 5

Am I the only person who wonders when the real Minnesota Duluth will show up night in and night out?

This feels like a better than than we’re seeing on paper. And yes, there are always untold stories on why a team struggles. But how does this Bulldogs team consistently struggle?

It’s not the popular pick this weekend, but I like the Bulldogs on Friday. Maybe it’s the home ice advantage. Or just some je ne sais quoi. This team feels better than it’s record and seems due for a home ice upset.

(And don’t take my advice if you like your money. St. Cloud State should win this game easily).