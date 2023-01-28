NCHC admits penalty error in Jan. 27 North Dakota-Miami game, suspends North Dakota’s Kleven one game for third game misconduct of season; Miami’s Dukovac also suspended one game for game DQ

Following video review and discussion with the on-ice and off-ice officials working the North Dakota at Miami game last night, the NCHC has determined that a game misconduct penalty was inadvertently not recorded on the official score sheet approved by game officials.

In consultation with the NCAA, the conference has corrected the penalty retroactively, which was the initial intent of the call on the ice.

The penalty not recorded was a game misconduct to North Dakota junior defenseman Tyler Kleven at 19:42 of the third period. Kleven was also assessed a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking at 19:42 of the third period, which was recorded in the original score sheet.

The game misconduct is Kleven’s third game misconduct penalty of the season, which by NCAA rule is an automatic one-game suspension. Kleven will serve the suspension tonight, Saturday, Jan. 28 in UND’s series finale with Miami. He is eligible to return for North Dakota’s series opener at Denver on Friday, Feb. 10.

Additionally, Miami freshman forward Max Dukovac was assessed a game disqualification penalty at 19:42 of the third period Friday night, which was recorded in the original score sheet. Per NCAA rules, a game disqualification penalty also carries an automatic one-game suspension. Dukovac will serve his suspension during Saturday’s series finale with North Dakota as well.

“The NCHC takes its responsibility to provide quality officiating and associated communication seriously,” the NCHC said in a statement. “Personnel matters involving on-ice officials and/or conference staff will be addressed internally.”