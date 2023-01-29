SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Minnesota Duluth knocks off No. 1 St. Cloud State to gain series sweep; second-ranked Minnesota doubles up No. 15 Michigan State; No. 3 Quinnipiac edges No. 12 UConn to win CT Ice; No. 4 Boston University downs Boston College

Minnesota Duluth defeated St. Cloud State 6-3 Saturday night at AMSOIL Arena to give the Bulldogs a sweep of the nation’s top-ranked team.

Isaac Howard and Owen Gallatin each collected a goal and assist while Wyatt Kaiser and Quinn Olson tallied two assists each.

Ben Steeves, Jesse Jacques, Luke Loheit, and Dominic James all scored goals, and Zach Stejskal made 33 saves in goal.

For St. Cloud State, Jami Krannila posted a pair of goals, Ethan AuCoin scored, and Josh Luedtke and Jack Peart had two assists each.

In goal, Dominic Basse stopped 21 shots in suffering the defeat.

No. 2 Minnesota 6, No. 15 Michigan State 3

Minnesota got seven points from its top line in a 6-3 win over No. 15 Michigan State Saturday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice as part of a three-point performance, Matthew Knies went for a goal and a helper, and Ryan Chesley picked up his first collegiate game-winning goal to secure the sweep. Five unanswered goals, including three in the second period, helped the Golden Gophers erase a one-goal deficit and earn their 13th straight victory against the Spartans.

“We responded,” Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said. “We tied it, got down, tied it again and then we kept responding. We got better as the game went on. It wasn’t an ‘A’ game, but we got better.”

With the win, the Gophers take the series and hit 20 wins for the third straight season.

Justen Close turned aside 26 shots for the win between the pipes.

Karsen Dorwart had a goal and an assist for MSU and Dylan St. Cyr finished with 24 saves in taking the loss.

No. 3 Quinnipiac 4, No. 12 Connecticut 3

For the second consecutive season, No. 3 Quinnipiac is the champion of Connecticut.

The Bobcats knocked off No. 12 UConn by a 4-3 count at M&T Bank Arena, scoring a pair of third-period goals to clinch the championship for the second consecutive season.

Ethan de Jong tied it with his second of the night and Jake Johnson won it with a top-corner shot from the point with 4:31 to go.

de Jong had a pair of goals on the night, helping earn him Most Outstanding Player accolades on the weekend.

Zach Metsa finished the night with three assists, while de Jong added an assist to match him with three points. Skyler Brind’Amour also had a multi-point contest, scoring the first goal and assisting on the game winner.

Yaniv Perets finished with 25 saves in goal.

For the Huskies, Arsenii Sergeev stopped 26 shots and Justin Pearson had a goal and an assist in the loss.

No. 4 Boston University 3, Boston College 1

Drew Commesso was outstanding in stopping 40 of the 41 shots he faced to backstop No. 4 Boston University to a 3-1 win and sweep over Boston College on Saturday night at Conte Forum.

BU scored twice in the second period to take a 2-0 lead and then added an insurance goal with 8:23 remaining in regulation to create the 3-1 final. Wilmer Skoog and Case McCarthy lit the lamp in the second while Jeremy Wilmer redirected a shot late in the third to put the game out of reach.

Terriers freshman defenseman Lane Hutson posted his fourth straight two-assist game and became the first defenseman in the country to reach the 30-point mark.

Andre Gasseau netted BC’s lone goal and Mitch Benson posted 22 saves in goal for the Eagles.

No. 10 Harvard 6, No. 11 Cornell 2

Matthew Coronato scored a pair of goals, Sean Farrell notched a career-high four assists, and Mitchell Gibson made 31 saves to lead No. 10 Harvard to a 6-2 win over Cornell Saturday night at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Henry Thrun, John Farinacci, Ryan Siedem, and Alex Laferriere each had a goal and an assist to help the Crimson improve to 3-0-2 in its last five games against Cornell.

Ian Shane made 23 saves for the Big Red with Sam Malinski and Ondrej Psenicka scoring goals.

Maine 3, No. 17 Providence 0

Victor Ostman stopped all 52 shots he faced in net for the Black Bears in a 3-0 win Saturday night over No. 17 Providence at Alfond Arena.

Lynden Breen had a goal and an assist and Didrik Henbrant and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle also scored for Maine.

Philip Svedeback stopped 32 shots between the pipes for Providence.

Holy Cross 4, No. 19 RIT 3 (OT)

Jack Ricketts stopped a rush by RIT’s Carter Wilkie, collected the puck and out-skated the Tigers’ defenseman that was on him, creating a breakaway opportunity and goal with 2:48 remaining in the extra frame for the win Saturday night at Hart Center Rink.

Ricketts also had an assist for a multi-point game, while Devin Phillips, Tyler Ghirardosi, and Nick Hale also scored.

Caleb Moretz went for a goal and a helper for the No. 19 Tigers, and Wilkie and Dimitri Mikrogiannakis added goals.

In goal, Jason Grande made 15 saves for Holy Cross while Tommy Scarfone stopped 23 for the Tigers.

No. 7 Michigan 5, No. 6 Penn State 4

Luke Hughes made history by notching four goals on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena as seventh-ranked Michigan battled back from a three-goal deficit to knock off No. 6 Penn State by a 5-4 score.

U-M’s comeback win, after being down by three goals, was the first such victory for the Wolverines since Nov. 10, 2017, when the team battled back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Minnesota 5-4 in overtime.

Erik Portillo started in net for the Wolverines, earning his 50th career win as a Wolverine by turning aside 32 of the 36 Nittany Lions shots he faced.

Dylan Duke chipped in a goal for Michigan, while Adam Fantilli notched a pair of assists.

Xander Lamppa, Ture Linden, and Tyler Gratton scored for the Nittany Lions with Christian Berger adding two assists.

Liam Souliere made 22 stops in goal for Penn State.

No. 13 Michigan Tech 4, Northern Michigan 1

No. 13 Michigan Tech swept rival Northern Michigan with a 4-1 win Saturday night at the Berry Events Center.

“I thought our third period was very structured like last night,” Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said on his 60th birthday. “Northern Michigan had some really good chances early but Blake (Pietila) was Blake. I think we got better and better as the game went on, and everyone in the lineup played well.”

Logan Pietila, Arvid Caderoth, Parker Saretsky, and Ryland Mosley scored MTU’s goals and Blake Pietila made 26 saves in goal.

"We have a big one at Bemidji and they have some games to make up, and then we have Bowling Green for Winter Carnival," Saretsky said. "We need to come ready to work every day and the rest will take care of itself."

“We have a big one at Bemidji and they have some games to make up, and then we have Bowling Green for Winter Carnival,” Saretsky said. “We need to come ready to work every day and the rest will take care of itself.”

Beni Halacz made 30 saves for the home team and Joey Larson scored for NMU.