Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap January 30, 2023

Minnesota State at (1) Ohio State

On Friday Jenn Gardiner and Paetyn Levis each scored twice and Madison Bizal added three assists to lead the Buckeyes to a 6-2 win. Sophie Jaques also added a goal and an assist. Madison Mashuga and Kelsey King each scored for the Mavericks in the loss. In the second game, Makenna Webster, Levis, Sofie Lundin and Riley Brengman scored for OSU in a 4-2 win. Emma Peschel added two assists. For Minnesota State, Charlotte Avervik and Claire Butorac scored in the loss.

St. Lawrence at (2) Yale

Carina DiAntonio had two goals and one assist, Claire Dalton had one goal and two assists and Charlotte Welch added three assists as the Bulldogs took a 6-1 win to earn their 20th victory of the season. Abby Hustler scored for St. Lawrence in the loss.

(9) Clarkson at (2) Yale

The Bulldogs used a goal in each period to defeat Clarkson on Saturday. Vita Poniatovskaia, Emma Seitz and Claire Dalton each lit the lamp for Yale to lead them to the 3-0 win.

(3) Minnesota at (6) Minnesota Duluth

On Friday, the two teams felt each other out in the first, with neither team coming out with an advantage. Catie Skaja redirected Madeline Wethington’s shot from the point to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead midway through the second. Taylor Stewart tied the game for UMD just 37 seconds in to the third. But the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off Minnesota as Abbey Murphy and Grace Zumwinkle combined for two goals to put the game out of reach and give the Gophers a 3-1 win. In the second game of the series, Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Peyton Hemp and Josefin Bouveng, but UMD wouldn’t let the game get away from them. Gabby Krause scored on the power play to make it 2-1 before Hemp scored her second of the game to make it 3-1 at the second intermission. Mannon McMahon cut the lead once again early in the third to make it 3-2 before Abigail Boreen’s unassisted goal put Minnesota ahead 4-2. Taylor Anderson’s power play goal made it a one-goal game once again and the Bulldogs had momentum as they pulled the goal with about three minutes to go. They had a number of close calls, but Skylar Vetter and the Gophers stood tall on defense and held out to get the 4-3 win.

Princeton at (4) Quinnipiac

Maddy Samoskevich scored in the first few minutes on Saturday and the Bobcats did not look back as they earned their 11th shutout this season with a 3-0 win. Olivia Mobley and Kendall Cooper also lit the lamp in the win. Home cooking must have been the key for the Tigers, because the second half of this series moved to Princeton and the home team absolutely went off. Three different Princeton skaters – Maggie Connors, Sarah Fillier and Jane Kuehl – netted hat tricks. Kuehl started by scoring her first collegiate goal, but finished with a hat trick. This was the most the Tigers had scored in a game since a 11-1 win over St. Lawrence on Jan. 5, 1997. The 11 goals tied the most allowed by Quinnipiac in program history, since the Bobcats began play in 2000. Sadie Peart, Maya Labad and Olivia Mobley scored for Quinnipiac in the loss.

Dartmouth at (5) Colgate

Kalty Kaltounková led the Raiders to a 7-0 victory by scoring two goals and compiling three assists. Danielle Serdachny contributed a goal and two assists and Dara Greig had two goals in the win.

Harvard at (5) Colgate

The teams fought to a scoreless first, but Colgate started to pull away in the second. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe made it 1-0 in the opening minutes of the frame and Elyssa Biederman extended it to 2-0. But Kristin Della Rovere cut the lead to 2-1 with only 1.5 seconds left in the middle frame. Tessa Folk’s third period goal secured the 3-1 win for the Raiders.

Holy Cross at (7) Northeastern

Alina Müller’s goal 95 seconds into the game was her 168th career point in Hockey East play, which set a new league record. Peyton Anderson, Maude Poulin-Labelle and Megan Carter each scored for Northeastern to make it a 4-0 win.

(8) Wisconsin at St. Thomas

The Tommies opened the scoring on Friday as Maddy Clough took advantage of a turnover to get in on the net. But the Badgers responded with the first of Casey O’Brien’s two goals before intermission and then pulled away in the second two frames. Jesse Compher posted her 150th collegiate point while Nicole LaMantia and O’Brien collected their 100 points as Badgers. In the second game, Maddi Wheeler, Kirsten Simms and O’Brien each scored to give Wisconsin the 3-0 win.

(9) Clarkson at Brown

Madie Stockfish scored on a breakaway to put Brown up 1-0 early, but Clarkson responded with two goals from Anne Cherkowski and another from Jenna Godwin to earn a 3-1 win. Stephanie Markowski had two assists in the win.

Harvard at (10) Cornell

It was an offensive outburst on Friday as the two teams combined for 13 goals, but it was the Crimson who came out ahead in a back and forth 7-6 win. The teams let fans know the game would be crazy in the opening minute as Anne Bloomer scored 14 seconds in and Caroline Chan responded just 24 seconds later to make it 1-1 :36 into the game. Things calmed down for a bit before picking up in the final few minutes. Kaitlin Jockims scored on the power play to give Cornell a 2-1 lead. Bloomer scored her second of the period to tie it at 2 before Paige Lester added her own power play tally to give Harvard a 3-2 win at the end of the first period. In the second, McKenna VanGelder and Gillis Frechette scored for Cornell, but in the middle Bloomer Gabi Davidson Adams scored twice for Harvard. Jade Arnone made it 6-4 for Harvard late in the second, but Izzy Daniel’s goal in the final minute of the frame closed the game to 6-5. Shannon Hollands extended the Crimson’s lead once more late in the third. Cornell fought back once more with another goal from VanGelder, but they ran out of time and Harvard took the win.

Dartmouth at (10) Cornell

After a back and forth first frame, Dartmouth exploded for three goals in the second to go ahead 3-0. Jenna Donohue, Maura Fiorenza and Laura Fuoco each lit the lamp. In the third, Izzy Daniel ruined the shutout bid, but Dartmouth responded just 40 seconds later to extend the lead to 4-1 thanks to CC Bowlby, who also added a late tally to secure the 5-1 win. Elle Sullivan made 31 saves in the win.

(11) Vermont at Boston College

Katie Pyne and Abby Newhook scored in the second period to put Boston College up 2-0. But Vermont would claw their way back with goals from Corinne McCool and Natálie Mlýnková each scoring to make it 2-2 after the second intermission. Mlýnková added another goal in the third to give the Catamounts the 3-2 win.

(11) Vermont at Boston University

Catherine Foulem scored on a beauty of a shot from the bottom of the circle (her first goal since mid-November) to put BU up 1-0 early in the first. Evelyne Blais-Savoie tied it up before intermission and then Vermont put on the pressure in the second, outshooting the Terriers 14-5, but Andrea Brandli stood tall and kept the game tied. After a scoreless third, Julia Nearis scored just 19 seconds into overtime, taking a turnover straight to the net for the game-winner.

Lindenwood at (12) Penn State

The Nittany Lions set a new program record with their 19th win on Friday. Eleri MacKay led PSU with two goals and an assist. Olivia Wallin, Julie Gough and Katelyn Roberts also scored for Penn State in the 5-1 win. Morgan Neitzke scored for Lindenwood in the loss. On Saturday, Lindenwood was up 1-0 after the first thanks to Neitzke and doubled their lead early in the second thanks to Sydney Rarick. Courtney Correia and Wallin each scored in the second to tie the game before intermission. MacKay gave PSU the lead and then Kiara Zanon’s tally midway through the third broke the single-season program record for goals in a season with 21. MacKay and Alyssa Machado extended the lead to 6-2. Thea Jorgensen cut the lead to 6-3 late in the frame, but Lindenwood ran out of time and Penn State took the win and weekend sweep.

(13) Providence at New Hampshire

Sara Hjalmarsson’s hat trick and Noemi Neubauerova’s two goals led the Friars to a 7-4 win on Friday. Providence had a 3-1 lead heading into the third and extended it to 6-1 before New Hampshire started to fight their way back into the game. Brianna Brooks, Chavonne Truter and Tamara Therius each scored in a 90 second stretch to make it a 6-4 game, but Hjalmarsson’s empty-netter shut down the comeback and secured the 7-4 win.

(13) Providence at Maine

The Black Bears got into their second shootout of the weekend against Providence on Saturday. Alyssa Wruble put Maine up early before Lindsay Bochna tied it for the Friars later in the period. Lilli Welcke’s goal less than a minute after that would send Maine to the locker room up 2-1. Elise Morphy’s slapper from the point gave the Black Bears a 3-1 lead midway through the second and it looked like that’s how the period would end, but Maddy Coen’s goal with .2 seconds left in the frame closed the gap to 3-2. The goal spurred on Providence, who scored two more early in the third to give them their first lead of the game 4-3. Lauren DeBlos and Sara Hjalmarsson each lit the lamp. Lilli Welcke’s late power play goal forced overtime where a winner couldn’t be decided and the game ended 4-4. Providence won the shootout to earn the extra conference point.

(14) Connecticut at Maine

The Black Bears eked out an overtime win in a close, back and forth affair on Friday. The game got off to a quick start with Jada Habisch scoring for UConn just 25 seconds in and Ava Stevenson responding with her first collegiate goal to make it 1-1 before two minutes had elapsed. Anna Caumo continued the trend, scoring her first collegiate goal to put Maine up 2-1 midway through the period before Habisch scored her second just before intermission to send the teams to the locker rooms tied 2-2. The Black Bears looked like they might be pulling away when Ida Kuoppala forced a turnover and fed Ally Johnson to make it 3-2 and then the two switched roles, as Johnson won a faceoff to feed Kuoppala, who’s goal made it 4-2. But Connecticut responded in the final few minutes of the second with a power play goal from Claire Peterson and a goal from Coryn Tormala to tie the game at 4-4. After all that excitement, the third period was about fighting for any advantage, which could not be found in regulation. In overtime, Grace Heiting stole the puck at center ice and took off to score the game-winner and give Maine the 5-4 win.

New Hampshire at (14) Connecticut

Nicky Harnett made 12 of her 22 saves in the third period to keep the shutout in tact and help UNH to a 3-0 win. Kira Juodikis scored on a wrap around to put the Wildcats up 1-0 in the second. In the final frame, Emily Rickwood took advantage of a 5 on 3 to make it a 2-0 game and Annie Berry added an empty-netter to secure the victory.

Bemidji State at (15) St. Cloud State

Jojo Chobak earned her fourth shutout of the season, tying the program’s single-season record, with 32 saves in the game, including 17 in the third period. Not only did the defense kill three penalties, but they capitalized on special teams as Jenniina Nylund and Addi Scribner each scored on the player advantage to give SCSU the 2-0 win. On Saturday, Claire Vekich’s power play goal in the opening minutes of the second was the only tally until Scribner tied it up midway through the third. Courtney Hall collected a rebound and pulled up a quick wrap around to tuck the puck in and net the game-winner for St. Cloud to make it 2-1.