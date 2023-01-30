With 38 first-place votes, Minnesota reclaims top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Getting 38 first-place votes this week, Minnesota moves up one spot to become the new top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Quinnipiac earned four first-place votes and moves up one spot to No. 2, while Boston University jumps up one spot to No. 3, picking up seven first-place votes, and Denver is also up one to No. 4 and garnered the last first-place vote in this week’s rankings.

Former No. 1 St. Cloud State moves down to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 30, 2023

Michigan moves up one to No. 6, Ohio State is up one to sit seventh, Harvard jumps up two to No. 8, Penn State falls three to No. 9, and Western Michigan falls one spot to sit 10th this week.

Two previously unranked teams are in the poll this week as Omaha is No. 19 and Notre Dame is 20th.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.