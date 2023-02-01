NCAA committee votes to remove Stonehill games from selection process

Stonehill won’t be included in calculations impacting selection for the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament, USCHO has learned.

The school, which is in its first season reclassifying to Division I from Division II, is ineligible for the tournament but its games against other Division I teams could have factored into the Ratings Percentage Index.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee, however, voted Wednesday to remove Stonehill games from the formula because of its reclassifying status and its low number of qualifying games.

The Skyhawks have played only one game against a Division I opponent — a 7-1 loss to Long Island on Oct. 8 — and have four more on the schedule. Two more of them are against LIU and two are against Lindenwood.

USCHO has adjusted the RPI and PairWise Rankings to take the committee’s decision into account.