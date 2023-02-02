D-III East Hockey Game Picks – February 2, 2023

It is February and that means there are precious few weeks to earn wins and points to improve your standing, seeding and otherwise build momentum heading into the most crucial part of the season. There continues to be a lot of movement in most of the conferences but not so much at the very top where three teams remain unbeaten in league play. Last week’s picks tanked at 6-5-2 (.538) which brings my season total down to 90-45-11 (.654). Time to get my own playoff push going and no time like the present. Here are this week’s picks with some key conference and ranked team battles on tap:

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Framingham State

The Rams have already dropped two games against the Corsairs but have been playing better hockey to close out January. Look for a lot of scoring from both teams and maybe a goal needed in extra time to decide a winner – Framingham State, 5-4

Friday, February 3, 2023

Salve Regina v. (5) Curry

The prior games between these two teams included a blowout Curry win and a 1-0 game also won by the Colonels. Combination of Zhukov and Kent is tough to stop by anyone and they get the offense rolling for a season sweep of the Seahawks – Curry, 4-1

(2) Hobart v. Skidmore

The Statesmen will need to be very disciplined against a Thoroughbred team that loves to pressure the puck. Goaltending a key in this one as Damon Beaver outduels Tate Brandon for a big road win in conference play – Hobart, 3-2

Colby v. Hamilton

The Mules certainly want to stay in the hunt for a home-ice playoff position and battle a team that has the same vision to move up closer in the standings. The Continentals have been very good at home and eke out a one-goal win to tighten things up in the NESCAC standings – Hamilton, 3-2

Rivier v. Anna Maria

The AmCats are very familiar with the Raiders and would like to replicate their performance on the road against them last month. Cam Tobey and company get things going on the power play on the way to a solid win – AMC, 4-2

St. Michael’s v. St. Anselm

It’s a Friday night and it’s Groundhog Day so which Hawks team is going to show up on home ice? Thinking that a matchup with a long-time rival will get the home team away from their own shadow early on the way to an exciting win against a team that is red-hot in the NE-10 – St. Anselm, 5-4

(9) Geneseo v. (12) Oswego

The best thing about a streak that ended is the opportunity to start a new one. The Knights lost at home to the Lakers for the first time in a long time and would love to return the favor and keep the battle for the top spot interesting in the SUNYAC over the remaining schedule – Geneseo, 3-2

Wilkes v. Nazareth

Ahhhh, nothing like home-sweet-home! The Golden Flyers will be looking to build on their impressive home record against a team that has found its game in the second half. The Colonels’ win streak is on the line as Nazareth looks to rebound from a tough weekend in Utica. It is a big home win that shows this team is going to be a tough out in the UCHC – Nazareth, 3-2

Saturday, February 4, 2023

(15) Babson v. (8) Norwich

This game always seems to be low-scoring with a playoff feel to the intensity. The Cadets have been very opportunistic and take advantage of a power play in the third period for a one-goal win with another solid game from Drennen Atherton – Norwich, 2-1

King’s v. (1) Utica

The Pioneers like the look and feel of owning the No.1 ranking and start out fast against the Monarchs who have trouble matching the speed and depth of the home team. Early lead helps the Pioneers on the way to a very comfortable win.– Utica, 7-3

Wentworth v. (4) Endicott

The Gulls may need to watch out for the dreaded TRAP GAME ALERT against a Leopards squad that plays hard for the full sixty minutes. This one is a lot closer than the home squad would like with an empty-net goal, or two providing the final margin – Endicott, 5-2

(6) Plattsburgh v. Buffalo State

Beware the Bengals who always seem to make things difficult against the SUNYAC elite. Power play is actually a source of strength for the Cardinals in this one as they rally for a big conference road win – Plattsburgh, 4-3

I would say it has been scoreboard-watching season pretty much the entire season to date but even the coaches who deny doing it are going to have to watch the other scores just to figure out the impacts on their own position and future. Of course, controlling what happens in the ice in your own game is the real scoreboard to watch – “Drop the Puck!”