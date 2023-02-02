Eleven semifinalists named for 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced this year’s semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

Eleven goalies from four Division I conferences have advanced from a watch list of 28 outstanding netminders. Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and media members from across the country.

It is an experienced dozen, with eight of the 11 either juniors, seniors or graduate students. Four are repeat semifinalists.

The semifinalists have an international flavor to them with four from the U.S., three from Canada, two from Sweden, and one each from Germany, Slovenia and Sweden. Four are sophomores, one is a junior, three are seniors and three are graduates.

Three finalists will be announced during conference championships and the winner will be announced during the NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth, Minn.

Finalists for 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

Sandra Abstreiter, Providence (Hockey East)*

(GR – Friesing, Germany)

Tia Chan, UConn (Hockey East)

(SO – Hamilton, ON)

Pia Dukaric, Yale (ECAC Hockey)

(SO – Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Tindra Holm, Long Island University (NEWHA)

(SO – Skelleftea, Sweden)

Cami Kronish, Wisconsin (WCHA)

(SR – New York, NY)

Abigail Levy, Boston College (Hockey East)*

(GR – Congers, NY)

Michelle Pasiechnyk, Clarkson (ECAC Hockey)*

(JR – Odawa, ONT)

Gwyneth Philips, Northeastern (Hockey East)

(SR – Athens, OH)

Amanda Rampado, RPI (ECAC Hockey)

(SR – Stoney Creek, ON)

Emma Söderberg, Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)*

(GR – Järved, Sweden)

Skylar Vetter, Minnesota (WCHA)

(SO – Lakeville, MN)

*2022 semifinalist