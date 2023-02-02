Former North Dakota player, broadcaster Dunn passes away at 65

The University of North Dakota Athletics Department mourns the loss of Travis Dunn, who passed away suddenly on Feb. 1, 2023.

He was 65.

Dunn had his fingerprints all over the North Dakota hockey program after his playing days concluded, starting as a color commentator on hockey broadcasts alongside Pat Sweeney for 12 years beginning in 1984 into the mid-1990s on WDAZ before reviving his role with Tim Hennessy on the radio beginning this season.

“He was a kind and gentle man who loved Sioux hockey and everything around it,” said Hennessy, who called Dunn’s games during his playing career at UND. “He just loved hockey at every level and will be greatly missed.”

The Winnipeg native played two seasons at North Dakota, helping the Fighting Sioux reach back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours in 1979 and 1980 as a defenseman. After capturing a McNaughton Cup in his freshman season, Dunn and his team dropped a heartbreaker in the national title game, 4-3 to Minnesota in overtime before rebounding with a 31-8-1 season the following year to earn another WCHA regular-season crown and a trip to the national championship game.

In that infamous 1980 championship game against Northern Michigan, Dunn notched an assist on UND’s second goal of the game en route to a 5-2 victory and the third national title in program history. Following the season, Dunn inked a professional contract with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles of the Central Hockey League.

Over his career, Dunn finished with 13 points in 62 career games for the Sioux.

“The North Dakota hockey family is saddened to hear of the passing of Travis Dunn,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dunn family at this time.”

Dunn spent this past season in the radio booth with Hennessy, serving as the color commentator for Fighting Hawks home games.