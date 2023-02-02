Hockey Commissioners Association releases National Women’s Rookie of the Year watch list for 2023 award

A watch list of 28 first-year NCAA women’s hockey players was announced today by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

One of these talented rookies will likely be voted National Rookie of the Year by the nation’s assistant coaches. At season’s end, a ballot consisting of each Division I conference’s Rookie of the Year will be presented to the assistant coaches and they will vote, one vote per school, to identify the winner.

This year’s National Rookie of the Year will be announced during the Frozen Four in Duluth, Minn., in March.

HCA Women’s Rookie of the Year Watch List

College Hockey America

Tessa Janecke, Penn State, F (30 GP, 17-17-34)

(Orangeville, IL)

Thea Johansson, Mercyhurst, F (28 GP, 13-18-31)

(Ljungby, Sweden)

ECAC Hockey

Elyssa Biederman, Colgate, F (27 GP, 12-14-26)

(Franklin, MI)

Madison Chantler, Quinnipiac, F (29 GP, 10-5-15)

(London, ON)

Carina D’Antonio, Yale, F (23 GP, 12-9-21)

(Mississauga, ON)

Jade Iginla, Brown, F (23 GP, 11-4-15)

(Lake Country, BC)

Jordan Ray, Yale F (23 GP, 8-15-23)

(Viera, FL)

Riley Walsh, Union, F (27 GP, 13-6-19)

(Duxbury, MA)

Hockey East

Lara Beecher, Vermont, F (29 GP, 8-9-17)

(Buffalo, NY)

Brooke Campbell, UConn, F (29 GP, 6-4-10)

(Essex, ON)

Brooke Disher, BU, D (27 GP, 3-8-11)

(Fort St. John, BC)

Reichen Kirchmair, Providence, F (30 GP, 11-9-20)

(Oakville, ON)

Lily Shannon, Northeastern, F (27 GP, 5-7-12)

(Andover, MA)

Lilli Welcke, Maine, F (27 GP, 6-13-19)

(Heidelberg, Germany)

Luisa Welcke, Maine, F (27 GP, 7-12-19)

(Heidelberg, Germany)

NEWHA

Avery Farrell, Franklin Pierce, F (26 GP, 10-9-19)

(Otsego, MN)

Jill Hertl, Franklin Pierce, G (2.05, .924, 4 ShO)

(Highland Park, IL)

Brooklyn Pancoast, Saint Anselm, F (18 GP, 8-6-14)

(Helena, MT)

Alexis Petford, Stonehill, F (30, GP, 15-18-33)

(Balgonie, SK)

Sydney Russell, Stonehill, D (29 GP, 1-7-8)

(Nashville, TN)

WCHA

Josefin Bouveng, Minnesota, F (24 GP, 9-6-15)

(Vassunda, Sweden)

Laila Edwards, Wisconsin, F (28 GP, 6-10-16)

(Cleveland Heights, OH)

Caroline Harvey, Wisconsin, D (26 GP, 8-22-30)

(Salem, NH)

Madison Kaiser, Minnesota, F (27 GP, 4-8-12)

(Andover, MN)

Nelli Laitinen, Minnesota, D (19 GP, 3-10-13)

(Lohja, Finland)

Taylor Otremba, Minnesota State, F (28 GP, 8-10-18)

(Lakeville, MN)

Emma Peschel, Ohio State, D (28 GP, 4-6-10)

(Edina, MN)

Kirsten Simms, Wisconsin, F (28 GP, 10-13-23)

(Plymouth, MI)