Witherspoon hasn’t missed a beat in second season of hockey with Pointers

Conor Witherspoon didn’t need much time to settle in as a key player for the UW-Stevens Point hockey team.

Transferring in from Alabama-Huntsville two years ago, the talented forward made an immediate impact for the Pointers.

In 20 games a year ago, he scored 20 goals, the second-most on the team, and he currently leads the nationally ranked Pointers in scoring this season with 10 goals and seven assists.

He defers a lot of the credit to his teammates.

“Everyone was really welcoming and it made it an easy transition for me,” Witherspoon said. “The players and coaches have treated me well and my teammates have had a lot to do with my success.”

Witherspoon spent the offseason striving to be an even better player than he was last season and it paid off. Much of his focus was on things that don’t show up in a box score.

“I worked on the details of the game, the small things that go unnoticed,” Witherspoon said. “I focused on that to help the team succeed as a whole.”

Growing up in Michigan, hockey was a natural sport to play, and he got into it at an early age. Despite spending a lot of time on the ice, Witherspoon was a multi-sport athlete.

“I played a lot of baseball growing up and did some track and field in middle school,” Witherspoon said. I zeroed in on hockey as I got into high school.”

He also played lacrosse in high school.

“A bunch of my buddies and I on the high school hockey team decided freshman year to play lacrosse. We fared well and stuck with it. It was a lot of fun,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon began his college career at Alabama-Huntsville during the 2020-21 season and appeared in 21 games.

Choosing UW-Stevens Point as his next stop wasn’t a tough decision to make.

“I knew they have had a lot of success, especially in recent years, and that was a big reason. I was also familiar with some of the guys on the team.”

The Pointers are having a lot of success this year. They are 13-5 overall and 9-2 in the WIAC.

“We are having a lot of fun. It’s a great group of guys to play with,” Witherspoon said. “Everyone is willing to work for each other. We are a close team.”

Eight players have 10 or more points, with Andrew Poulias ranking second on the team in goals (9) and tallying 13 points in all. Jordan Fader has dished out a team-best 13 assists and has 15 points.

Fletcher Anderson (7 goals and 9 assists), Mick Heneghan (3 goals, 9 assists) and Nicholas Aromatario (1 goal, 9 assists) are among the key contributors as well.

Hard work has helped fuel team success for the Pointers, who are 10th in the nation in the latest USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

“We come to work ready to give 110 percent,” Witherspoon said. “We push each other to get better and we compete hard in practice.”

Witherspoon loves playing in front of the home crowd and there is a sense of confidence on this team that gives the players the belief they can compete with any team.

On a personal level, Witherspoon is thankful to have the opportunity to play college hockey.

“Hockey has given me a lot in life,” Witherspoon said. “Being able to experience living in other states and meeting new people, it’s been great. It’s special to play this sport.”