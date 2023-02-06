D-III East Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – February 6, 2023

While Utica has clinched the UCHC regular season title and Plymouth State (MASCAC) and Endicott (CCC) seem very close to doing so, races in SUNYAC, NESCAC and NEHC only got tighter as the gaps are just a couple of points leaving little margin for error in the upcoming weekends in the regular season. Things are going to be very interesting up and down the standings as teams battle for playoff position and possible home ice seeding. Wow, things are getting even more interesting for the next couple of weeks, if that is possible. Here is this week’s wrap-up with some surprise results and individual performances:

CCC

While Endicott and curry have been battling at the top for the balance of the season, the defending champions from the University of New England seemingly have worked through their mid-season issues to enter the battle among the top two spots. On Friday, goals from Mike Tersoni, Ryan Kuzmich and Logan DiScanio combined with 33 saves from Joe Stanizzi were enough for a 3-1 road win over Suffolk. On Saturday, the Nor’easters hosted Curry with an opportunity to move into second place and spotted the Colonels a 1-0 lead on a power play goal from Eelis Laaksonen. A three-goal second period gave UNE a 3-1 lead going into the third period which Billy Girard IV made stand-up surrendering only a late goal in the final 15 seconds for the 3-2 win. The win extended the Nor’easters win-streak to six games.

Endicott remained unbeaten in CCC action with a weekend wins over Western New England and Wentworth. In Friday’s 6-2 win over the Golden Bears, a three-goal third period broke open a 3-2 game with Andrew Kurapov chipping in with a goal and an assist. On Saturday, Kurapov again led the offense with a pair of goals but the Gulls needed two goals in the third period by Connor Beatty and Connor Amsley to seal a 4-2 win over the Leopards.

Independents

Albertus Magnus closed out their final season as an Independent team with a win and a loss. Friday’s game was decided by a late Cameron Weitzman goal for a 2-1 win over Anna Maria. The win was the 17th of the season for the Falcons which set a new season high. On Sunday, Alvernia denied the Falcons the chance to extend the record with a 4-3 come-from-behind win. Third period goals from Hunter Alden and Vincent Servizzi erased a 3-2 deficit and ended the Falcons season at 17-7-1 overall. Albertus Magnus moves on to the NEHC for next season.

MASCAC

Plymouth State remained unbeaten in MASCAC play with a pair of runaway wins over Westfield State and Massachusetts-Dartmouth. On Thursday, seven different players scored goals in a 7-1 win over the Owls. On Saturday, Brendahn Brawley recorded his third shutout of the season in a 6-0 win that extended the Panthers’ win streak to 14 games.

Worcester State moved to 9-4-1 in MASCAC play with a 4-1 win over Westfield State on Saturday by a 4-1 score. Mikey Wilson was the offensive start with a hat trick to pace the Lancers who leveled their overall record at 10-10-1.

NE-10

Put two rivals together like St. Michael’s and St. Anselm together and you get some very interesting and highly competitive hockey that usually has an impact on the NE-10 standings. On Friday, the Hawks started fast with two first period goals just 35 seconds apart and took advantage of 26 saves from Nick Howard in a 5-0 win. On Saturday, things were far closer the teams traded goals in each of the three regulation periods to send the game to overtime tied at 3-3. In the extra session, defenseman jack Murphy took possession of the puck along the right boards and cut to the front of the goal to deke the goaltender and score the overtime winner for the Hawks. The goal was Murphy’s second of the game and moved the Hawks to 11-5-2 in NE-10 play.

Southern New Hampshire found their game in a two-game sweep over Franklin Pierce. The Penmen received two goals each from George Thurston and Dustin Lynch in Friday’s 8-4 win over the Ravens. On Saturday, Thurston again chipped in to pace the offense while Nathan Loisel made 36 saves to record the 4-0 shutout win.

NEHC

With just one weekend remaining in the regular season, Hobart and Norwich both swept their weekend games to keep the gap at just two points heading into Friday night’s showdown between the Cadets and the Statesmen. Hobart downed Skidmore on Friday with Damon Beaver recording another shutout for the Statesmen. On Saturday, Jonah Alexander scored two goals to help Hobart to a 5-1 win over Castleton. Norwich kept pace with a 3-1 win over Southern Maine on Friday night. The Cadets needed three goals in the third period to ease past the Huskies. On Saturday, second period goals from Patrick O’Neal and Alex Lewis were enough for Drennen Atherton who made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over rival Babson.

Massachusetts-Boston leveled their NEHC record at 8-8-0 with a pair of wins of travel partner Johnson & Wales. On Friday, five different goal scorers paced the Beacons to a 5-1 win. On Saturday, an Andy Walker hat trick paced the Beacons to a 6-3 win and weekend sweep. Darius Bell made 19 saves to pick up the win on Saturday.

NESCAC

Trinity earned wins over Williams and Middlebury to remain atop the NESCAC standings. On Friday, goals from Spencer Korona, Casey Rhodes and Gerard Maretta were enough for a 3-1 win over the Ephs who held a 1-0 lead after the first period. On Saturday, the Bantams faced a determined Middlebury team that tied the game 1-1 on a Matt Myers goal in the third period. The Bantams couldn’t get anything else past Jake Horoho in regulation but Jax Murray scored the overtime winner in the first minute to give Trinity a 2-1 win. The win was Matt Greason’s 200th as head coach at Trinity.

Amherst lost a little ground to Trinity with a 1-1 tie against Bowdoin on Friday night but matched the Bantams with a 2-1 OT win over Colby on Saturday. The Mules and Mammoths exchanged power play goals in the second period but it took Matt Toporowski’s overtime goal to give the home team the win and move them to 11-2-1 in NESCAC play.

It took awhile but Connecticut College finally broke into the NESCAC win column with a sweep of travel partner Tufts over the weekend. On Friday, the Camels needed an overtime goal from Devan Newhook to down the Jumbos, 4-3. Returning home on Saturday, the Camels took advantage of three power play goals, two by Rocco Testa-Basi, to take a 6-4 win.

SUNYAC

First place Plattsburgh had no trouble with Fredonia on Friday night downing the Blue Devils 10-3. Thomas Maia scored a hat trick and added an assist in the runaway win. On Saturday, the Cardinals ran into an hot goaltender as Buffalo State’s Emil Normann made 52 saves to backstop the Bengals to a 4-1 win. Joe Glamos, Michael McCosh and Anrew Logar scored in the third period to break a 1-1 tie and move Buffalo State to 8-4-0 in SUNYAC play.

Geneseo took advantage of the Cardinals stumble with a pair of big wins over Oswego and Cortland. On Friday, goalie Matt Petizian was the hero making a career high 53 saves as the Lakers held a 56-25 shot advantage over the Knights. Jumping out to a 3-0 lead, Geneseo saw Oswego tie the score in the third period on goals from Matt McQuade, Daniel Colabufo and Quinn Warmuth sending the contest to overtime. The Lakers had several early chances before Geneseo scored on their only shot of the extra session with Stefan Miklakos scored the game winner for the Knights. Returning home on Saturday to face a Cortland team that has given them problems, the Knights broke a 2-2 tie on a goal by Cooper Fensterstock and added an empty-net goal from Bryan Zurowski for the 4-2 win.

UCHC

Utica clinched the UCHC regular season title with a weekend sweep of King’s. On Friday, Regen Cavanaugh recorded a hat trick as the Pioneers cruised to an 11-1 win. On Saturday, the Pioneers certainly kept the pressure on the Monarchs with a hefty shot advantage of 96-20. Ralston Ismael was outstanding in the Monarch’s goal making 90 saves including 33 stops in the second period alone. Remy Parker and John Moncovich scored twice while Cavanaugh added his fourth goal of the weekend in the 6-2 win.

Stevenson extended their win streak to four games with a sweep of Neumann. On Friday, two power play goals and a shorthanded tally got the Mustangs off to a quick start that led to a 4-1 win over the Black Knights. On Saturday, every goal in the game was scored on special teams as the Mustangs’ Liam McCanney scored three power play goals for a natural hat trick to seal a 5-2 win.

Three Biscuits – Goalie edition

Matt Petizian – Geneseo – recorded a career high 53 saves on 56 shots in Geneseo’s 4-3 overtime win over Oswego on Friday night.

Ralston Ismael – King’s – stopped an amazing 90 of 96 shots against Utica on Saturday night in a 6-2 loss to the Pioneers. Ismael stopped 28 shots in the first period, 33 shots in the second period and 29 shots in the third period.

Nick Howard – St. Anselm – stopped all 26 shots he faced to backstop the Hawks to a 5-0 shutout win over St. Michael’s on Friday night.

If this past weekend was indicative of how things are going to play out for the rest of February then I think we are all going to be dealing with a lot of twists and turns. Goaltending as we saw this past week can be the difference and a “hot tendie” can steal a game for his team on any given night.