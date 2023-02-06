Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap February 5, 2023

(1) Ohio State at (3) Minnesota



After feeling each other out for the better part of the opening period, Peyton Hemp put Minnesota up 1-0. In the second, Abigail Boreen scored 49 seconds in and Abbey Murphy added a power play goal to put the Gophers up 3-0. Gabby Rosenthal got one back for the Buckeyes before the second intermission and Jenn Gardiner made it a one-goal game 16 seconds into the third with a power play goal. But Murphy lit the lamp once more to seal the 4-2 win for Minnesota. It was a different story on Saturday as Ohio State handed the Gophers their first loss at home all season and broke their 13 game win streak. Madeline Wethington’s early goal had Minnesota on top 1-0, but that would be all the offense the Gophers could find and Ohio State reeled off five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 victory. Sloane Matthew, Hadley Hartmetz, Rosenthal, Kenzie Hauswirth and Paetyn Levis all lit the lamp for the Buckeyes in the win.

(2) Yale at Union

Charlotte Welch and Jordan Ray each tallied a hat trick and an assist while Emma Seitz added two goals and a helper as the Bulldogs racked up a 10-1 win. It was the most goals by Yale in nine years. Carmen Merlo scored for Union in the loss.

(2) Yale at RPI

Yale extended their win streak to 15 games with a 4-2 win over RPI. Elle Hartje, Carina DiAntonio and Emma Seitz scored in the first to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Taylor Zahirnyi got one back for RPI midway through the game to make it 3-1 after two. In the final frame, Jordan Ray extended the lead to 4-1 before Ellie Kaiser’s power play goal brought it to 4-2.

(4) Colgate at St. Lawrence

Kaitlyn O’Donohoe and Dara Greig scored 10 seconds apart late in the first period and that would be enough to get Colgate the win. Abby Hustler scored for St. Lawrence midway through the third, but the Raiders defense kept the Saints from a further comeback and Colgate took a 2-1 win.

(4) Colgate at (9) Clarkson

The Raiders clinched home-ice advantage in the ECAC tournament with a 2-0 win over Clarkson on Saturday. Colgate swept the Golden Knights in the season series. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe and Sammy Smigliani scored in the win.

New Hampshire at (5) Northeastern

With their 4-1 win on Thursday, Northeastern secured their fourth consecutive Hockey East regular season title. It was also coach Dave Flint’s 400th career win. Chloe Aurard scored twice and Megan Carter and Taze Thompson each lit the lamp in the win. Emily Pinto scored for UNH in the loss.

(6) Quinnipiac at Dartmouth

Eight different Bobcats scored to lead Quinnipiac to a 8-0 win on Friday. Maya Labad led the team with a goal and three assists and Jess Schryver added a goal and two assists.

(7) Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State

The Mavericks jumped out to a 3-1 lead by midway through the second thanks to goals from Claire Butorac, Kelsey King and Charlotte Averick. Gabby Krause’s power play goal put UMD on the board. But the Bulldogs began to chip away. Mary Kate O’Brien made it 3-2 before the second intermission. In the final few minutes, Gabbie Hughes collected a turnover to tie the game and force overtime. Mannon McMahon cleaned up a rebound from a Clara Van Wieren shot to win the game for the Bulldogs. With Saturday’s 0-0 tie and shutout win, UMD clinched home ice in the WCHA tournament. Emma Soderberg did not allow a goal through the shutout. The game was not without controversy, as a Minnesota State goal was called back for goalie interference after UMD challenged the call on the ice.

(14) St. Cloud State at (8) Wisconsin

The Huskies spoiled Wisconsin’s Fill the Bowl event by treating their 14,430 fans to a 1-0 loss. Jenniina Nylund scored the only goal of the night to give St. Cloud State the win. On Saturday, SCSU got on the board first with a goal from Courtney Hall. But Wisconsin responded with three straight goals to make it a 3-1 game early in the second period. Jesse Compher, Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards all lit the lamp for the Badgers. Taylor Lind scored a short-handed goal late in the third to make it a one-goal game, but Wisconsin shut down the attempted comeback and earned a 3-2 win and weekend split.

(13) Cornell at (9) Clarkson

Goals from Anne Cherkowski and Brooke McQuigge in the second period powered Clarkson to a 2-1 win over the Big Red. Gillis Frechette scored for Cornell in the third.

(10) Penn State at Syracuse

Kiara Zanon scored her nation-leading 22nd goal of the season and Oliva Wallin lit the lamp twice to lead the Nittany Lions in an 8-0 win over the Orange on Friday. In the second game of the series, Penn State secured their second-ever CHA regular season title with a 4-1 win. The game was scoreless into the third period, before Mallory Uiehlein, Tessa Janecke, Eleri MacKay and Zanon each found the back of the net. Mae Batherson scored late for Syracuse, but it was not enough as Penn State took the win.

Merrimack at (11) Vermont

Catamount Jim Plumer earned his 300th career victory on Friday as Vermont held firm to second place in Hockey East thanks to a 6-2 win over Merrimack. Lily Humphrey scored in the final minute of the first to put UVM up 1-0 and then Hailey Burns, Natálie Mlýnková and Corinne McCool built it up to a 4-0 lead in the second. Allison Reeb and Alyssa Pongo tried to mount a comeback for the Warriors with goals late in the second to make it 4-2. In the third, Maddy Skelton and Theresa Schafzahl put the game away to earn the 6-2 victory.

(12) Providence at Boston College

The Friars out-shot BC 42-28, but Abigail Levy stopped every one of Providence’s shots and Abby Newhook scored twice – including her first career shorthander – to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 win. Gaby Roy also scored for Boston College in the win.

(13) Cornell at St. Lawrence

Julia Gosling’s highlight-reel five-hold goal in overtime gave St. Lawrence a 3-2 win on Saturday. Gillis Frechette had Cornell up 1-0 after the first. In the middle frame, McKenna Van Gelder sniped a shot on a breakaway to give the Big Red a 2-0 lead. But the Saints regrouped in the second. Chloé Puddifant put away Gosling’s rebound to cut the lead in half and Kristina Bahl’s slapshot tied the game and forced overtime, where Gosling got the game-winner.

(15) Connecticut at Boston University

The Terriers are on a six-game unbeaten streak thanks to late goals by Brooke Disher and Catherine Foulem forced the game to overtime. Ava Rinker and Riley Grimley had put the Huskies ahead 2-0 before BU tied it up. Overtime couldn’t decide a winner and Foulem won the shootout for Boston University.