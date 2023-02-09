Hockey is universal for Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov

Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov had to adapt to a new language culture when they came to the United States from Belarus, but the one thing that has been forever universal for them is hockey.

Two of the top players in NCAA Division III, the twin brothers are playing a huge role in St. Scholastica’s pursuit of a MIAC championship and more.

Arkhip leads the conference in goals (18) and Filimon is the MIAC leader in assists (23). Arkhip is second in that category with 21 while Filimon is sixth in the conference in goals (10).

As brothers, they have always been competitive, but at the same time, they enjoy having the opportunity to set each other up for success.

“Knowing our roles, with me passing and him scoring, yeah, we competed with each other, but we work to help each other. I’m always trying to find him on the ice for a better opportunity to score.”

But as good as their stats are, team success means the most to both of them.

“Personal stats are second,” Arkhip said. “As long as the team succeeds, we are happy. That’s the most important thing. We watch a lot of film and work on what we can improve so we can help our team.”

The Saints sit in first place, holding down a seven-point lead on second-place Saint John’s, as they are 14-5-2 overall and unbeaten in MIAC play with an 11-0-1 record.

Not bad for a team that won only 11 games a year earlier and lost in the opening round of the conference tournament.

The Saints have three of the top five goal scorers in the MIAC, with Nathan Adrian ranking second (15) and Carsen Richels checking in at No. 4 with 13 goals. Richels is third in assists with 17 while goalie Jack Bostedt has recorded 605 saves and is 11-4-2 on the year.

“We have a really good group of guys and we work well with each other,” Filimon said. “We’re friends outside the rink, too, and support each other even when things don’t go well. We’re always pushing each other.”

The Ledenkov brothers started playing hockey at a young age and moved to the United States shortly before they turned 18. They played junior hockey in the USPHL before coming to St. Scholastica.

“It took time to get used to being here. The language was a big adjustment, and the culture difference, but we accepted the challenges and went through it,” Filimon said.

They always knew they could play the game well at the college level.

“We felt strong and confident, and we felt ready for the season,” Arkhip said.

They have thrived throughout their careers and hope to one day play at the pro level. Having the opportunity to play college hockey has meant a great deal to them.

“I like the the connections we have built along the way and the people we’ve gotten to known, and at the same time, I love playing hockey,” Filimon said. “You have to enjoy it while you can because some day it will end.”

Arkhip had similar thoughts on the game.

“Being able to play this game is something I love. I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Arkhip said. “The game itself is so fast and creative, and not every game is the same. You have to show up ready to play every time.”